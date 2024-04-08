2024 CMT Music Awards: Amber Riley, Jelly Roll, Mickey Guyton and More Turn Heads on the Red Carpet — Photos

Mickey Guyton turned heads in a sheer garb, and the songstress previously spoke to OK! about the impact she's had on the music industry.

"You know, when I started out, I didn't start out to be this advocate. I just loved country music. But now that I've stepped into that role, it means a lot because, you know, everybody has dreams no matter what profession, no matter what genre, no matter what it is that you do," she shared.

Guyton concluded: "We all have dreams that are valid, and it's so important that people can see themselves and whatever profession they want to do and pursue that and pursue it and do a great job. So it's really cool."