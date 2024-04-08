2024 CMT Music Awards: Amber Riley, Jelly Roll, Mickey Guyton and More Turn Heads on the Red Carpet — Photos
Country music's biggest night is finally here!
On Sunday, April 7, the genre's most beloved stars headed to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, where they dazzled on the red carpet.
Scroll through the gallery below to see the best outfits from the night!
CMT Music Awards host Kelsea Ballerini looked radiant in red alongside her boyfriend, Chase Stokes.
"It's so different. It's been so wonderful — I've been between Nashville and Charleston when I'm not working to be there and support him like he's done for me for the past year now," Ballerini revealed on the red carpet when asked about watching Stokes film the popular show Outerbanks.
"What He Didn't Do'' songstress Carly Pearce wore a sheer black ensemble to the ceremony.
American Horror Story star Emma Roberts surprised fans when she was seen at the CMT Music Awards in a blush pink gown.
Keith Urban was seen at the star-studded event without his wife, Nicole Kidman.
Lainey Wilson and football star Devlin ''Duck'' Hodges' romance was on display while entering the Moody Center.
Tennesse-native GloRilla was all smiles while in Texas.
Television personality Gayle King brought sparkles to the southern city.
Glee alum Amber Riley wowed in an all-black dress.
Mickey Guyton turned heads in a sheer garb, and the songstress previously spoke to OK! about the impact she's had on the music industry.
"You know, when I started out, I didn't start out to be this advocate. I just loved country music. But now that I've stepped into that role, it means a lot because, you know, everybody has dreams no matter what profession, no matter what genre, no matter what it is that you do," she shared.
Guyton concluded: "We all have dreams that are valid, and it's so important that people can see themselves and whatever profession they want to do and pursue that and pursue it and do a great job. So it's really cool."
Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, were able to attend the CMT Music Awards after the couple's recent plane incident.
"What happened was the screen cut out," Jelly Roll said on the red carpet when asked about the emergency landing. "The pilot was like, 'I'm not even risking this.' He had to manually fly the plane back. He had to fly like it was the 1960s again. He was shooken."
"I made my award show debut a year ago, and I showed up here kind of a stranger. And I came back a year later like family," he added.