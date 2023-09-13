OK Magazine
2023 Video Music Awards: See Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and More Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks

collage maker sep pm
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 12 2023, Published 8:06 p.m. ET

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are here and the stars are bringing the glam!

On Tuesday, September 12, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and more stepped out onto the VMA's cotton candy pink carpet to show off their most lavish looks as they prepare to celebrate some of the greatest songs and artists of the year.

Nicki Minaj is returning as host and the event will feature a wide array of top-tier, live performances, including Demi Lovato, Lil Wayne, Kelsea Ballerini and Shakira

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of the best looks at the VMA's.

Olivia Rodrigo

olivia rodrigo video music awards red carpet arrivals photos
Source: mega

Rodrigo’s outfit was definitely not a “bad idea!”

The 20-year-old turned heads as she dazzled in a shimmering Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown — which featured a plunging, cleavage-revealing neckline and hugged her curves in all the right ways.

Doja Cat

doja cat
Source: mega

Halloween came early for Doja Cat, as the “Paint the Town Red” rapper arrived at the VMAs in an Apocene design resembling cob webs.

She styled the ‘fit with a pair of transparent pointed-toe pumps, diamond earrings and matching bracelets. Doja Cat’s lashes were accentuated in a spider-like style and her bleached eyebrows provided an extra pop.

Megan Thee Stallion

meg thee stallion video music awards red carpet arrivals photos
Source: mega

Megan Thee Stallion reminded fans there’s still a few days left of “Hot Girl Summer” when she arrived at the MTV awards show in a drool-worthy Brandon Blackwood see-through gown and cheeky black underwear.

The 28-year-old complimented her couture with a silver statement choker necklace, a matching bracelet and stud earrings.

Source: OK!

Saweetie

doja cat video music awards red carpet arrivals photos
Source: mega

In case fans were confused with why Saweetie’s sparkling pink dress has two huge bones attached to it, the 30-year-old provided her own explanation.

“The inspiration behind this is fashion when it first started: Cavemen,” the “My Type” rapper explained during a pre-show red carpet interview regarding her ensemble — which was first featured in the AREA Fall Winter 2023 collection.

