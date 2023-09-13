2023 Video Music Awards: See Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and More Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are here and the stars are bringing the glam!

On Tuesday, September 12, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and more stepped out onto the VMA's cotton candy pink carpet to show off their most lavish looks as they prepare to celebrate some of the greatest songs and artists of the year.

Nicki Minaj is returning as host and the event will feature a wide array of top-tier, live performances, including Demi Lovato, Lil Wayne, Kelsea Ballerini and Shakira