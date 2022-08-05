From Tensions With Trump To Cancer Scares: 5 Jared Kushner Secrets, Scandals & Revelations From Tell-All Book

Jared Kushner is not only Ivanka Trump's husband and father to their children — Arabella, 11, Joseph, 8, and 6-year-old Theodore — but he also served as the senior advisor to his father-in-law, Donald Trump, during his presidency.

In his highly anticipated book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, set to be released on Tuesday, August 9, Kushner details several bombshell revelations about his time working with the 45th president of the United States.