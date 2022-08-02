Donald Trump Tried To Intimidate Jared Kushner By Telling Him Tom Brady Was Also Interested In Ivanka

After two years of dating, Kushner, 41, began discussing the proposal with the former POTUS, explaining that the blonde beauty, 40, was going to convert to his religion of Judaism.

"I could feel my voice shake as I managed to say that Ivanka and I were getting more serious and that she was in the process of converting," he writes, per a published excerpt. Trump's response? "Well, let me ask you a question. Why does she have to convert? Why can’t you convert?"