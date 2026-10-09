50 Cent Refuses to Entertain Idea of Reconciling With Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Decades-Long Beef: 'Not With Him'

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50 Cent admitted he would never reconcile with Sean "Diddy" Combs despite reuniting with former friends in the past. The rapper opened up about his relationship with the "I'll Be Missing You" artist on the October 9 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle. "I feel like you've beefed with folks before, but you've also healed relationships," anchor Sheinelle Jones began to ask the rapper. "You've talked about the fact that sometimes it's just not even worth it."

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'Not With Him'

Source: MEGA 50 Cent opened up about his relationship with disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

"Could you see a day when you guys would ever [reconcile]?" she continued. 50 Cent has previously extended an olive branch to his former adversaries, including Shyne, The Game, Nas and Floyd Mayweather, all of whom he had years-long tensions with. But he was eager with his response, practically cutting Jones off to give out a firm answer. "No," he said immediately. "Not with him."

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Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs had tension with 50 Cent dating back to 2006.

The musician has had longstanding tension with Combs, who is currently serving 50 months in prison for two counts of interstate transportation to engage in prostitution. Their beef culminated in 50 Cent making a documentary on the man entitled: Sean Combs: The Reckoning. His film was released in December 2025, two months after Combs was convicted and acquitted of his more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. During Friday's interview, 50 Cent spoke out on reports that Combs had watched the in-depth documentary while imprisoned in Fort Dix, N.J.

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Source: MEGA 50 Cent later made a documentary about Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

"Everyone watched it. It was number one in 31 countries," he said smugly, later adding, "I feel like it was the best documentary that went out on him. It was fair." Of course, 50 Cent couldn't help but take a jab at Combs' imprisonment as he sat freely on the other side. "I didn't expect him to have a jail-broken tablet that was contraband in the actual facility, but he got a chance to see it," he joked.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs & 50 Cent's Beef

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly watched the documentary from prison.