Article continues below advertisement
Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Posts About Choosing 'Joy' After Athlete Announces Engagement to Taylor Swift

Photo of Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram; MEGA

Kayla Nicole shared a message about choosing 'joy over happiness' the same day her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce announced his engagement to Taylor Swift.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole shared a message the same day her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce announced his engagement to Taylor Swift.

Nicole, 33, shared a video of actress Tracee Ellis Ross talking about “choosing joy” via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 26.

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Chooses 'Joy' Over Happiness

Photo of Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated from 2017 to 2022.
Source: MEGA

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated from 2017 to 2022.

“I work at it. I think joy is different from happiness,” the Girlfriends alum, 52, said in the clip. “I feel like happiness is something you can get at 7-Eleven, and joy is something that you earn and work for and takes practice.”

Nicole added her own commentary to the video, writing, “Read about this concept years ago in a book called Choose Joy: Because Happiness Isn’t Enough. I aspire! So so good.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole's Message Comes After Travis Kelce Announced His Engagement

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on August 26.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on August 26.

Nicole’s inspirational message came hours after her ex-boyfriend, 35, announced his engagement to the “Love Story” actress, 35.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” the pair captioned a joint post. The carousel of photos documented the special moment Kelce got on one knee in a stunning field of flowers, where he presented the pop star with a huge, brilliant-cut diamond.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Started Dating 1 Year After His Split From Kayla Nicole

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started their relationship in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started their relationship in 2023.

Kelce and Nicole ignited their relationship in 2017 after the “Welcome to the Pregame” podcast host slid into the NFL star’s DMs. The pair dated on and off for nearly five years before calling it quits for good in May 2022.

Nicole hasn’t been shy about sharing her experience of dating Kelce, as in April, the influencer reignited rumors that the “New Heights” podcast co-host was unfaithful to her during their relationship.

“I have been conditioned to believe in a fairy tale of love and relationships,” she explained during an episode of her own podcast. “You watch the Disney movies, you grow up in church. I was raised to believe that a man and woman, if they are in a relationship, if they are married, you are only intended to be with each other, and you make this agreement, this promise to one another to hold each other accountable.”

Kayla Nicole Hinted at Infidelity in Relationship

Photo of Travis Kelce has yet to respond to the allegations.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce has yet to respond to the allegations.

She continued, “Have I experienced that in dating and relationships in my life? No. When you are cheated on, the heartbreak and devastation that come with that. The insecurities that come with that. It can be overwhelming.”

Nicole emphasized that in her experience, she’s never had a “successful, monogamous relationship without any element of cheating.”

During the podcast episode, Kelce was not mentioned by name and did not publicly respond to Nicole’s allegation.

