6 Non-Alcoholic Festive Drinks That Will Bring You Joy & Get You Into The Holiday Spirit
If you're sober curious or just not interested in drinking this holiday season, we have the best solution: try some non-alcohol holiday picks, which are delicious and easy to make.
"December is a time that's especially busy with holiday parties and full of holiday cocktails. Point blank: the month has a reputation for inspiring overindulgence at get-togethers. Whether you're throwing a soiree, attending a holiday happy hour, or sharing an intimate meal at home, having nonalcoholic options available is easy, inclusive to drinkers and nondrinkers alike, and a great way to celebrate! Here are my picks for anyone trying to drink less or actively abstaining from alcohol during the holiday season. Cheers!" Hilary Sheinbaum, author of The Dry Challenge, exclusively tells OK!.
Keep scrolling through the gallery below to get an idea of what to drink during this very joyful time of year!
Holiday Cocktails:
Freixenet Alcohol-Removed Comfort & Chai
(Recipe is for 1 cocktail. Makes 6 cocktails per bottle of Freixenet.) Created by Dan Magro
Ingredients:
Freixenet Alcohol-Removed Sparkling White
3 ounces Chai Tea Concentrate*
1 ounce Simple Syrup
Rosemary (for garnish)
Star Anise (for garnish)
Recipe:
In a rocks glass over ice pour chai concentrate and simple syrup.
Carefully pour Freixenet Alcohol Removed White to the top of the glass.
Gently stir to incorporate and garnish with star anise and fresh rosemary.
*Chai Tea Concentrate
Ingredients:
3 cups water
10 Chai Tea Bags
Recipe:
In a sauce pot bring water to a boil.
Once boiling turn off heat and add teabags.
Allow to steep for 10 minutes then remove bags.
Once cooled, store in the fridge for up to 1 week.
Starla Red Apple Cider Sangria
Ingredients:
1 apple, sliced·
2 cinnamon sticks
1 standard Starla Red Blend
3 cups cold apple cider
1/2 cup orange juice
3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
For The Rim:
3 Tablespoons Brown Sugar
1 Teaspoon Cinnamon
1 Orange Wedge
Recipe:
In the bottom of a pitcher, add the apple slices and cinnamon sticks. pour in the wine, apple cider, orange juice and maple syrup stir to mix.
Stick it in the fridge for 30 minutes to bring everything together. (You can leave it in a bit longer if you'd like!)
To serve, mix together the brown sugar and cinnamon on a plate.
Rim the glasses with an orange wedge and dip in the cinnamon sugar.
Fill the glasses with ice and pour the sangria over top being sugar to get some of the fruit in there.
Damrak 0.0% No Ginlet
Ingredients:
2 oz Damrak Virgin
1⁄2 oz Lime juice
1⁄4 oz Simple syrup
Recipe:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice
Shake & fine strain the cocktail into a pre-chilled coupe glass.
Free Spirits Company Bourbon Corduroy
Ingredients:
2 1⁄2 oz The Spirit of Bourbon
3⁄4 oz warm spice syrup*
1 oz pink grapefruit juice
1⁄2 oz lime juice
Recipe:
Add all ingredients to an iced cocktail shaker.
Shake hard and strain into a cocktail glass.
Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
*Warm spice syrup recipe:
In a saucepan add 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water and 1 tbsp pumpkin spice mix.
Heat until the sugar has dissolved.
Allow to cool before use.
Holiday Wines:
Giesen 0% New Zealand Riesling
With 33 calories per 5 oz standard serving and no added sugars, this is a non-alcoholic option (with less than 0.5% alcohol per volume) best for anyone looking to lessen alcohol consumption without cutting out wine. Giesen 0% New Zealand Riesling features notes of lime, citrus blossom, and elderflower on the nose. The palate offers lively and refreshing Riesling character with zingy lime, ripe mandarin, and delicious sweetness, all balanced by crisp acidity to appeal to wine lovers and sommeliers seeking food-friendly pairings. With that, bring on the passed apps and entrees!
Wander + Found Pinot Noir
As the perfect gift for the sober curious party hostess (or host) who loves red wine, this well-balanced red has notes of ripened dark red fruits balanced with a note of the earthen richness of dried currants. Wander + Found Pinot Noir has a tannin structure, and a complex long finish, so no matter what dishes your host(ess) is serving, it pairs equally well with a hearty steak or with grilled fish and vegetables. Or, you can drink it on its own, with zero hangovers the next day!