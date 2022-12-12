6 Non-Alcoholic Festive Drinks That Will Bring You Joy & Get You Into The Holiday Spirit

Ingredients:

1 apple, sliced·

2 cinnamon sticks

1 standard Starla Red Blend

3 cups cold apple cider

1/2 cup orange juice

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

For The Rim:

3 Tablespoons Brown Sugar

1 Teaspoon Cinnamon

1 Orange Wedge

Recipe:

In the bottom of a pitcher, add the apple slices and cinnamon sticks. pour in the wine, apple cider, orange juice and maple syrup stir to mix.

Stick it in the fridge for 30 minutes to bring everything together. (You can leave it in a bit longer if you'd like!)

To serve, mix together the brown sugar and cinnamon on a plate.

Rim the glasses with an orange wedge and dip in the cinnamon sugar.

Fill the glasses with ice and pour the sangria over top being sugar to get some of the fruit in there.