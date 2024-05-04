'Love Is Blind' Star Chelsea Blackwell Praises 'Girl's Girl' Megan Fox After Actress Silenced Haters Over Look-alike Drama
Who knew Megan Fox was such a girl's girl? Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell always did!
The Netflix reality star — who landed herself in headlines after claiming she looked like the Jennifer's Body actress — recently praised Fox during an exclusive chat with OK! about female friendships while promoting her partnership with Flash Pack, an organization that brings together solo travelers to embark on an empowering trip and make enough memories to last a lifetime.
While speaking with OK!, Blackwell encouraged her fans to sign up for a July Flash Pack trip to Greece, where travelers get to spend their vacation with the reality star herself, and emphasized the importance of women supporting women — even if they don't personally know them.
A perfect example of female empowerment? Fox, of course.
The Transformers star defended Blackwell at Coachella last month, when she backed up the flight attendant's previous claims about looking like Fox and essentially told haters to quit harassing the reality television personality regarding her physical appearance.
"She just proved why I like her so much," Blackwell told OK!. "She's just wonderful. She's a girl's girl. We love, love, love a girl's girl. She had nothing but nice things to say, and it was just very refreshing to hear."
Blackwell added: "She had my back, and I think it made the haters question themselves a little bit."
As a flight attendant and a lover of exploring, Blackwell couldn't emphasize enough how much she suggests everyone try solo traveling.
One of the most craziest journeys of Blackwell's life helped her gain the courage to go somewhere alone — and that was Love Is Blind!
"I think this is actual ties in with solo traveling. Doing the experiment was such a leap of faith for me," she shared. "Finding that confidence and courage to do something that was so unknown was very intense. I think that coming out of it, I knew I was so strong and I know that like my whole edit was completely deterred away from who I really am as a woman."
"Going into the experience, you don't realize how confident you are until you put yourself in an uncomfortable situation. Coming out of the experiment, I realized how confident and how strong I really am," the reality star continued.
While her time on the show didn't result in a marriage, as she may have wanted, Blackwell is still grateful for the opportunity, as she left with multiple friends who became family.
Now that enough time has passed since her relationship with Jimmy Presnell ended before the altar, Blackwell has even recently re-entered the dating scene.
"These streets are tough," she joked, admitting: "We're just navigating the whole dating world again. I just started to feel like I was ready. If I could find someone who would love to travel with me, that would be ideal. We'll see."
And just in case dating in the real world doesn't work out, Blackwell noted she'd "one hundred percent" give Love Is Blind a second chance.
"It was such an amazing experience for me. I wish you guys really got to feel what I was feeling 'cause it was so wonderful. It was so lovely. I had the best time. It was just the most incredible experience," she declared.