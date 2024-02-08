'90 Day Fiancé' Star Josh Weinstein's Son Is 'Fighting for His Life' After Losing His Leg in Devastating Car Crash: 'I'm Completely Shattered'
90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life star Josh Weinstein emotionally asked fans and friends for prayers after revealing his son Jett was involved in a near-fatal car accident.
"Many of you that know me best. Know that I love my kids more than myself," he wrote to his Instagram on Monday, February 5, alongside a carousel of photos of Jett.
"My son was in a car accident and was airlifted out," he continued. "He lost the battle with his right leg and is fighting for his life."
"I'm completely shattered," Josh admitted. "Please pray that my son pulls through this with no more complications. I love him more than life itself. Love you all."
Fellow 90 Day universe alums flocked to the comments section to share words of love and support for the heartbroken father.
Tyray Mollett wrote, "Sending prayers to you and your family bro 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 he’s got this," and Kimberly Menzies chimed in, "Praying for him and sending positive thoughts on his recovery. You take care as well."
Other followers also offered to send healing thoughts for the injured teen and his family as well.
"Strongest guy I know. Always lighting up a room. Praying for his recovery," one user said of Jett, and another added, "That’s absolutely devastating, as a father reading this really hurts. Praying for young Jett’s speedy recovery."
On Wednesday, February 7, Josh provided an update in a short video shared to his Instagram Story.
"I've been here in the hospital with Jett and I wanted to say thank you to everybody reaching out and messaging me [and] the prayers," he said at the time. "I appreciate everybody. It's been a very tough time. Jett just went into surgery ... things are looking up. He's been alert, he's been ornery and he's been arguing with me and I'm happy about it."
Several hours later, the TLC star shared that Jett just got out of surgery for his left leg, noting the "muscle, tissue, veins and nerves are all healing and progressively getting stronger."
"Vitals have consistently been holding for the past few days!! He's no longer sedated and waking up with lots of questions and not understanding why he has a breathing tube," he added. "He's feisty and sweet, just like he's always been."
Josh is known by 90 Day fans as Ukrainian model and aspiring actress Natalie Mordovtseva's love interest in the spin-offs shows 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life and 90 Day Diaries.