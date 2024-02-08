OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > 90 Day Fiancé
OK LogoHEALTH

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Josh Weinstein's Son Is 'Fighting for His Life' After Losing His Leg in Devastating Car Crash: 'I'm Completely Shattered'

day fiance josh weinstein son fighting life lost leg car crash pp
Source: @jweinsteinent/instagram
By:

Feb. 8 2024, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life star Josh Weinstein emotionally asked fans and friends for prayers after revealing his son Jett was involved in a near-fatal car accident.

Article continues below advertisement
jweinsteinent
Source: @jweinsteinent/instagram

Josh Weinstein shared several updates on his son's health after he was involved in a devastating car accident.

"Many of you that know me best. Know that I love my kids more than myself," he wrote to his Instagram on Monday, February 5, alongside a carousel of photos of Jett.

"My son was in a car accident and was airlifted out," he continued. "He lost the battle with his right leg and is fighting for his life."

Article continues below advertisement
jweinsteinent
Source: @jweinsteinent/instagram

Josh revealed his son lost his right leg after the accident.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm completely shattered," Josh admitted. "Please pray that my son pulls through this with no more complications. I love him more than life itself. Love you all."

Fellow 90 Day universe alums flocked to the comments section to share words of love and support for the heartbroken father.

Tyray Mollett wrote, "Sending prayers to you and your family bro 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 he’s got this," and Kimberly Menzies chimed in, "Praying for him and sending positive thoughts on his recovery. You take care as well."

Article continues below advertisement
josh weinstein day fiance tlc
Source: TLC

Josh is known by '90 Day' fans as Ukrainian model Natalie Mordovtseva's love interest.

MORE ON:
90 Day Fiancé
Article continues below advertisement

Other followers also offered to send healing thoughts for the injured teen and his family as well.

"Strongest guy I know. Always lighting up a room. Praying for his recovery," one user said of Jett, and another added, "That’s absolutely devastating, as a father reading this really hurts. Praying for young Jett’s speedy recovery."

Article continues below advertisement
josh weinstein day fiance tlc
Source: TLC

Josh Weinstein made his debut in the '90 Day' franchise in 'The Single Life'.

Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, February 7, Josh provided an update in a short video shared to his Instagram Story.

"I've been here in the hospital with Jett and I wanted to say thank you to everybody reaching out and messaging me [and] the prayers," he said at the time. "I appreciate everybody. It's been a very tough time. Jett just went into surgery ... things are looking up. He's been alert, he's been ornery and he's been arguing with me and I'm happy about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Several hours later, the TLC star shared that Jett just got out of surgery for his left leg, noting the "muscle, tissue, veins and nerves are all healing and progressively getting stronger."

"Vitals have consistently been holding for the past few days!! He's no longer sedated and waking up with lots of questions and not understanding why he has a breathing tube," he added. "He's feisty and sweet, just like he's always been."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Josh is known by 90 Day fans as Ukrainian model and aspiring actress Natalie Mordovtseva's love interest in the spin-offs shows 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life and 90 Day Diaries.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.