'Peak Cringe': '90 Day Fiancé' Star Stephanie Matto Ridiculed for Selling Graveyard Plots to Fans Who 'Can't Be With Her in Real Life'

Source: @stepankamatto/Instagram
Jul. 8 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Fans can now spend the afterlife with 90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto!

The reality TV star turned adult content creator recently shared a Storytime about the recent sale of a burial plot next to her own. Matto shared that she auctioned the piece of land to one of her supporters for a total of $100,000.

Source: @stepankamatto/Instagram

"I think this is one of the most generous things I've ever done for one of my fans," she bragged about the situation.

"[He's] been saving up for a very long time since I purchased the side-by-side plots years ago when I was sick with a rare bone marrow failure condition. [He] realized he wasn't going to be able to spend his real life with me, so perhaps the afterlife will have to do once he's buried beside me," Matto explained in a press release.

In her post from Thursday, July 6, about the sale, the social media influencer claimed, "I literally think I just made his life, like I think he's just gonna be waiting his whole entire life for the moment that he's going to be buried next to me."

She even mentioned the idea of "buying a plot of land to create a cemetery for all of [my] fans that can't be with [me] in real life."

Source: @stepankamatto/Instagram
While Matto seemed to be happy about the concept, many people took to the comments section to slam the 32-year-old.

"This makes me embarrassed for ALL OF HUMANITY," one person penned, while another said, "Have you no shame?"

Source: @stepankamatto/Instagram
"Sounds like you will do 'anything' for money 😮," a third user added, while a fourth noted, "Peak cringe."

"Wait is this for real.." another asked. "My thoughts are that you are absolutely insane, and so are your fans. You've taken this too far," a sixth person claimed.

However, not everyone was horrified by the internet mogul's decision to sell the grave.

"Girly is a marketing genius and knows how to keep going viral ✨," a supporter commented.

Others praised Matto saying, "I love your creative ideas! Go for it!" and "You are [an] inspiration."

