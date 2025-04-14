'Manic' Aaron Carter Became 'More Violent' After Family Took Out Restraining Order Against Him

Aaron Carter became 'more violent' after his family took out a restraining order against him, a new documentary claims.

"He was real manic, all over the place and all the same bad habits were happening again,” she stated.

In The Carters, a two-part documentary premiering on Paramount+ on April 15, Conrad shared she could “tell that he was taking drugs again.”

Aaron Carter ’s twin sister, Angel Carter Conrad , opened up in a recent documentary on how her brother, who died in 2022, became “more violent” after their family got a restraining order against him.

Angel said she “didn’t want to hurt Aaron,” so she ended up not telling Nick out of fear he would do something and it would end up being detrimental to Aaron’s career.

"I was just processing and taking it all in," Angel detailed. "I was so stunned by the conversation and so taken back and was processing everything that was happening."

Conrad revealed a disturbing phone call she had with the “Aarons Party (Come Get It)” singer in which he confessed he had bipolar disorder. While speaking to his sibling, he said he often thought about “ killing babies ” and his brother Nick ’ s wife, Lauren Kitt Carter .

"He was so clearly in a very, very dark place and making threats to Angel, to Nick, to me," Angel's husband, Corey Conrad, explained. "Obviously he's not in his right mind."

Due to feeling “so scared” about what Aaron may end up doing to them, Angel and Nick ended up getting a restraining order against Aaron in September 2019.

"After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick shared at the time on social media platform X. “In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

While Corey noted Aaron was “not in control of himself at the time,” he detailed Aaron became “even more violent” after the restraining orders, sharing, “he drove to [Las] Vegas with a gun in his car, live-streaming to where we knew that he was there driving to Nick's community.”