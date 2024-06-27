Aaron Carter Had Thoughts of 'Killing Babies' During Psychosis as Twin Sister Angel 'Knew' He Was Going to Die Young

Angel Carter has had a tragic past — as she not only lost three of her four full siblings to drug overdoses, but she spent years preparing for her brother Aaron's death amid his severe mental health and addiction struggles.

The 36-year-old opened up about her family's trauma during a recent guest appearance on Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay's "Squeeze" podcast, where she admitted her older sister Leslie's death came as far more of a shock than learning her twin had lost his life.