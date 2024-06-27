OK Magazine
Aaron Carter Had Thoughts of 'Killing Babies' During Psychosis as Twin Sister Angel 'Knew' He Was Going to Die Young

Jun. 27 2024, Published 9:27 a.m. ET

Angel Carter has had a tragic past — as she not only lost three of her four full siblings to drug overdoses, but she spent years preparing for her brother Aaron's death amid his severe mental health and addiction struggles.

The 36-year-old opened up about her family's trauma during a recent guest appearance on Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay's "Squeeze" podcast, where she admitted her older sister Leslie's death came as far more of a shock than learning her twin had lost his life.

aaron carter thoughts killing babies psychosis twin sister angel die
Aaron Carter tragically died at age 34 in November 2022.

"What's so interesting about Leslie's passing — she passed away when I was 23 — her death completely blindsided me. I didn't see that one coming," Angel explained of her late sister, who tragically died from an overdose while under the influence of several drugs in 2012 at age 25.

Angel explained: "When she died, I was already in therapy preparing for Aaron's death. I thought he was going to die. I feared it my entire 20s. I knew this day was going to come and I think he knew it too."

aaron carter thoughts killing babies psychosis twin sister angel die
Aaron Carter's twin sister, Angel, 'knew' he was going to die young.

In the years after Leslie's passing, things only got worse for Aaron, as Angel — who also lost her sister Bobbie Jean from an overdose last year — said his behavior only became more concerning.

The "I Want Candy" singer's sister revealed how in 2019, Aaron started collecting guns and horrifically admitted he was having thoughts of "killing babies" while in the midst of a psychotic episode.

aaron carter thoughts killing babies psychosis twin sister angel die
Angel, Aaron and Bobbie Jean Carter pictured at a celebration for 'Rolling Stone' in 2006.

His disturbing confession prompted Angel and their older brother, Nick Carter, to obtain a restraining order against Aaron, causing the confiscation of his firearms.

"I had to protect him from himself," Angel declared during the podcast episode while starting to tear up.

aaron carter thoughts killing babies psychosis twin sister angel die
Only two of the five Carter siblings are still alive.

As for what caused Aaron's life to go down the wrong, fatal path, Angel blamed those who "used" and exploited him throughout his career as a child pop star, which began when he was only 9 years old.

"I couldn't save him. It wasn't my responsibility to save him but I tried," she said.

Angel also believes the introduction of drugs into her twin brother's life at an extremely young age also played a key role in his downward spiral.

She noted Aaron began using marijuana when he was very young, with things becoming worse by age 12, as he started indulging in harder drugs after their parents' divorce.

"He was experimenting with ecstasy and huffing duster cans," Angel admitted.

