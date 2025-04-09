Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Was 'Angry' During Last Conversation With Her Brother 3 Days Before His Drug-Induced Death
Aaron Carter's twin sister, Angel, is still haunted by the final conversation she had with her brother just three days before he devastatingly died at age 34 in November 2022.
In a new interview published Wednesday, April 9, Angel opened up about the reality of what her estranged relationship with Aaron was like in the final years of his life.
While the twins spoke on the phone a few days before Aaron's passing, Angel, 37, last came face-to-face with her brother in a courtroom in 2019, when she and her older brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, filed for restraining orders against the "I Want Candy" singer.
"It makes me sad to know that the last time I saw him was in 2019 in a courtroom. It was the last time I ever saw Aaron," Angel expressed.
At the time, Nick explained his and Angel's decision via X (then known as Twitter), noting the decision was made as a result of Aaron's "increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child."
"So after the restraining orders, we had finally spoken maybe a year later, and we had two conversations that were four hours long," she mentioned. "Long, long, long conversations.... And then I had also talked to him a few times in between that.... He had COVID at one point, and I called him to check on him."
Fast forward to November 2022, Angel and Aaron had one final chat as twins after going three years without seeing one another.
"I talked to him three days before he passed away," Angel shared, noting she was just "starting to open the door" on rebuilding their bond, but it was too late.
Angel said Aaron "was on Instagram Live and huffing duster cans and passing out and all these things. So I just called him, and I was like, 'What are you doing?' And he tried to deny it."
"And I said, 'Aaron, I saw you on Live. I saw it happen. Live, you doing this.' And then he blamed me, and he said, 'Well, you're the reason why I'd use drugs.' And I said, 'Aaron, that's not really fair. You can't, don't blame me for this,'" she emotionally remembered.
Angel explained: "I was upset. And he just said, 'Well, I want to see you. You haven't seen me in almost three years.' And I said, 'Well, I want to see you too.' But I said, 'It's got to be with a therapist. We've got to have someone mediating the situation.' And He said, 'Well, I'll call my therapist right now.' And I said, 'No, it can't be your therapist. It can't be my therapist. It's got to be a middle person like someone else.' And I got off the phone. I was like, 'Well, let's talk later. I'll call you a little later.'”
"I was angry, honestly. I was angry that he had told me that I was the reason why he was doing drugs and got off the phone. And that was the last time I talked to him," she admitted.
Angel further details her and Aaron's rocky relationship and reflects on what it was like growing up in the Carter household with her twin, Nick, and their other late siblings, Leslie and Bobbie Jean, who died in 2012 and 2023, respectively, in Paramount+'s new documentary The Carters: Hurts to Love You.
The two-part project, which premieres on April 15, highlights the drug and abuse-filled environment the Carter kids grew up in.
