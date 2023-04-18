Aaron Carter's Cause Of Death Revealed 5 Months After Singer's Sudden Passing
Months after Aaron Carter died in his home in California, the singer's autopsy is complete.
“Mr. Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and talking alprazolam. This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breath [sic], and ultimately led to his death,” the Los Angeles Medical Examiner report, obtained by Radar, states.
On the autopsy report, the drugs found inside his body include a generic brand of Xanax called Alprazolam and Difluoroethane, a propellant used for aerosol spray.
His death was ruled an accident.
As OK! previously reported, the "I Want Candy" crooner died on November 5, 2022, at 34 years old, and law enforcement sources revealed they found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene.
In March, Aaron's mother, Jane Carter, shared gruesome photos from his home as she thought there was a "possible crime" committed before his body was discovered.
"Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter," she explained via Facebook alongside a series of disturbing images from the bathroom of Aaron's Lancaster, Calif., home.
"I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose. They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past," she continued of the father-of-one, who struggled with substance abuse issues over the years.
Jane believed the photos were "not taken by the police," hinting that someone potentially broke in.
- Nick Carter Parties Shirtless On Massive Yacht While Mom Pleads For Investigation Into Late Son Aaron's Suspicious Death
- Aaron Carter Feared People Were 'After Him' Leading Up To 'Suspicious Death,' Pals Reveal
- Aaron Carter's Gruesome Death Scene Shows 'Possible Homicide,' Singer's Mom Demands 'Real Investigation' & Justice: Photos
"Although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years, Aaron had a lot of death threats and many, many people who were making his life miserable," she stated.
"A proper investigation was not done. I hope and pray Nancy Grace will help with our investigation. I know she’s busy with Murdaugh trial but it’s almost over now I pray somebody will help us get Aaron’s truth," she said in another post of the legal commentator who has dissected the high-attention murder case of Alex Murdaugh's wife and son.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Also why are the towels perfectly placed?! If Betty [Aaron's housekeeper] supposedly dragged him out of the bathtub and gave him CPR!!!" Jane continued.