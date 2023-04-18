Aaron Carter's Cause Of Death Revealed 5 Months After Singer's Sudden Passing

Months after Aaron Carter died in his home in California, the singer's autopsy is complete.

“Mr. Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and talking alprazolam. This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breath [sic], and ultimately led to his death,” the Los Angeles Medical Examiner report, obtained by Radar, states.

On the autopsy report, the drugs found inside his body include a generic brand of Xanax called Alprazolam and Difluoroethane, a propellant used for aerosol spray.

His death was ruled an accident.