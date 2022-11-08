Aaron Carter Was Working On Sitcom Before Untimely Passing, Production Will Still Move Forward

Olive Chiacchia, who played Carter's love interest in the series, paid tribute to the musical artist via Instagram.

"Aaron, this isn’t how or why I wanted to post these photos. I was waiting until the release of the pilot. I had the pleasure of playing your love interest in Group, and you were truly the most loving, professional, kind and talented performer I’ve worked with. I wish the world saw you the way I do, and saw your side of the story. Everyone knew your struggles, so I share this story in hopes that you will be remembered for your heart and your light. My heart goes out to your family, loved ones, Melanie, and your son. Until I see you on the other side, my friend bananerman 🍌 Rest In Peace 🧡 #aaroncarter #ripaaroncarter #ripaaron," she captioned a slew of photos.