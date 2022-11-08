Aaron Carter Declared He 'Finally Got It Right' In Rehab In Final Unaired Interview Before Untimely Death
Before Aaron Carter was tragically found dead in his bathtub earlier this month, he appeared to be in good spirits following what seemed to be a successful rehab stint.
In a recorded interview with Kaila Methven for her show, K’LA Afterdark, the late musician talked about returning to the music industry after taking a five year break.
"I took a break since 2017," Carter, who died at 34 years old, explained. "I needed to go to rehab. I think I grew into the real, true, authentic version of myself. I went to rehab four times until I finally got it right."
"Amen, you got it right," Methven praised, as she and people off-camera erupted in applause for the troubled star.
In another part of the interview filmed before he died, per Hollywood Life, Carter opened up about loving all kinds of different people, saying, "I think that men are beautiful. I think that women are beautiful."
"I think anyone who's transgender is gorgeous," he continued. "I've even dated a transgender woman before."
Recalling the interview, which was shot back on August 7, Methven told a news publication that Carter was "super sweet" to her staff throughout the 12-hour shoot. She also shared that Carter's on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, was with him when he came to the set for the interview.
As OK! reported, Carter was found dead at his Lancaster, Calif., home on Saturday, November 5, after his housekeeper phoned the police claiming he had drowned. Mere days after Carter's passing, it was reported that several cans of compressed air and prescription pills were found in the bedroom and bathroom of the late pop star's home.
The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has yet to release an official cause of death and reportedly won't until toxicology results are confirmed.
The tragedy comes a little over a month after concerned fans called authorities to Carter's home for a wellness check, as some suspected he overdosed on drugs following a troublesome Instagram Live appearance in September.
The authorities reportedly found no drugs. They could also not point at any criminal activity at his establishment or even see signs of a possible suicide attempt.
Meanwhile, Martin also expressed her concern for her baby daddy before he seemingly drowned, as OK! learned, with her eerily telling the former teen pop singer that he would lose his life if he continued his dangerous lifestyle. (Aside from Martin, a court mandate encouraged Carter to check himself into rehab after he lost legal custody of his son, 11-month-old Prince, in September.)
Carter read aloud the message he received from Martin during an Instagram Live, where he was seen huffing and puffing over her "f**ked up" warning.
The complicated couple's son is currently under the care of Martin's mother.