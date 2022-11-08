Aaron Carter Declared He 'Finally Got It Right' In Rehab In Final Unaired Interview Before Untimely Death

"I took a break since 2017," Carter, who died at 34 years old, explained. "I needed to go to rehab. I think I grew into the real, true, authentic version of myself. I went to rehab four times until I finally got it right."

AARON CARTER SKIPPED REHAB THERAPY SESSION ON PRESUMED NIGHT OF DEATH

"Amen, you got it right," Methven praised, as she and people off-camera erupted in applause for the troubled star.

In another part of the interview filmed before he died, per Hollywood Life, Carter opened up about loving all kinds of different people, saying, "I think that men are beautiful. I think that women are beautiful."