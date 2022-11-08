Aaron Carter Skipped Rehab Therapy Session On Presumed Night Of Death: Report
Aaron Carter may have already been dead at the time of his scheduled rehab therapy session on Friday, November 4.
The late teen pop icon missed his scheduled appointment less than 24 hours before his body was discovered unresponsive in his bathtub on Saturday morning, November 5, according to a news publication.
Carter had been readmitted into the rehab program one week prior to his devastating death after he stepped away from sessions for a short period of time.
By the time a representative from the facility contacted his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, it was too late, as the 30-year-old had to break the heart-wrenching news of the fatal situation.
As OK! previously reported, Martin begged her longtime lover to cleanse himself of drugs and alcohol for months — and continued to do so just days before his life ended.
Her plea for Carter to get help even became morbid at one point, with the "I Want Candy' singer claiming on an Instagram Live in September that his baby mama had said "you're going to die" if he didn't quit his dangerous lifestyle.
The troubled couple shared 11-month-old son Prince, however, neither parent was granted legal custody due to their substance abuse and domestic violence allegations.
As of Tuesday, September 13, the adorable infant has been under the care of Martin’s mother due to a court mandate, which had initially encouraged Carter to check himself back into rehab because he “wanted his son back.”
Carter’s infamous Instagram Live occurred shortly after he lost custody battle, which is what caused fans to be even more wary of their idol’s actions.
On September 25, OK! reported news of a welfare check at the “I’m All About You” singer’s household after supporters dialed 911 with concerns that the teen sensation allegedly huffed cans of compressed air off-camera.
Although worried fans feared Carter had overdosed, law enforcement left his home with no report of drugs, criminal activity nor any sign of a suicide or self-harm attempt.
When police came knocking on Carter's door two months later, the outcome was not as fortunate, as his body had been identified and declared dead alongside cans of compressed air and prescription pills.
The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has yet to release an official cause of death and reportedly won't until toxicology results are confirmed.