Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Accuses Reality Star of Vicodin Addiction in Explosive Letter
Things are getting even messier between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers.
Just weeks after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum filed for divorce on July 7, Phypers released a bombshell letter accusing the actress of serious substance issues.
“For nearly a decade, she has struggled with an addiction to Vicodin (which she jokingly calls ‘Vitamin D’ or ‘white chestnuts’), mixed with Adderall and tequila,” he wrote in an explosive statement via a news outlet, adding that the impact on their 12-year-old daughter Eloise has been “heartbreaking.”
“Some of you know this has been an issue for over 20 years,” he continued. “She’s no longer eating real meals, and I’ve witnessed her pass out from substances — putting herself and others in danger, including while driving with our daughter.”
Phypers also opened up about the moment that, according to him, shattered their marriage.
“On July 4th, a simple act — ordering food for our daughter Eloise — led to an unthinkable discovery,” he wrote. “Denise accused me of using her card, and in the confusion, my phone disappeared.”
He said he later found the device “smashed inside a trash bag, hidden beneath rotting garbage and litter.”
When he confronted Richards, she denied knowing anything.
“That same night, she texted me saying she was filing for divorce,” he added.
Since then, Phypers said things have gone downhill fast.
“I’ve experienced stalking (an AirTag placed on my car), been denied access to my personal belongings, and watched my elderly parents become frightened and mistreated — simply because they supported me and helped take care of Denise’s animals, her daughter and our home,” he claimed.
He ended the letter by begging Richards to seek treatment.
“This isn’t just a relationship breaking down. It’s a cry for help,” he said, asking for prayers for Richards.
Phypers also responded to Richards’ earlier domestic abuse allegations, flat-out denying he ever hurt her.
“I have never, ever physically harmed my wife, and I did not give her a black eye,” he stated. “I have only ever stepped in to protect her or others — including separating her from physically attacking her daughter — always coming from a place of care and concern.”
His statement follows Richards’ legal filing, in which she made graphic claims of physical abuse.
"Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head [and] aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack,” she wrote.
Richards also alleged, “He threatened to kill me, held me down with his knee on my back to the point where I had to plead with him to get off me... and hacked into my devices to download all of my text messages.”
She claimed he would cry and beg her to stay. Along with her claims, Richards included a photo of her black eye.
As a response, Phypers then fought back with accusations of his own — including infidelity.
“I have all the pictures of them having an affair… and other stuff,” he said in a recent interview. According to him, Richards was in a months-long relationship behind his back.
“She fell asleep, and I just had this feeling,” he recalled. “I have the passwords for her stuff. I’m going through it, and I go into deleted, and I see some text messages that are super inappropriate. And I’m like, ‘What the h---?’”
