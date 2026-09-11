Aaron Rodgers Declares MAGA 'Dead' as He Blasts Donald Trump for Broken Campaign Promises: 'I Don't Trust Anybody in Politics'

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers declared President Donald Trump's MAGA movement "dead." During a Thursday, September 10, appearance on the "Not Just Football" podcast, hosted by his teammate Cam Heyward, Rodgers, 42, criticized the administration for its lack of transparency. “There’s no ‘Make America Great Again’ movement because the guy you elected hasn’t done any of his campaign promises,” he said. “Trump gets into office running on all these policies. You know, he’s going to go after the swamp and go into Fort Knox and cut the vaccine stuff and not go into foreign wars and end the Ukraine stuff and... what’s actually happened? Transparency in the Epstein files; Absolutely nothing.”

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'A Total Sham'

Source: MEGA Aaron Rodgers said the MAGA movement is 'dead' since Donald Trump failed to deliver on his campaign promises.

Rodgers didn't limit his critiques to Trump's second term. He dismissed the broader American political landscape as a "total sham" and a "uniparty" setup controlled by special interest groups. He continued, “There’s been nothing but the obstruction of transparency with this entire administration. Anybody who even liked Trump or thought that things would change. Like, this is a pro-Israel-first administration. And when you dig into it, that’s the uni-party.”

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'I Don't Trust Anybody in Politics'

Source: MEGA The athlete labeled FBI Director Kash Patel 'a moron.'

Rodgers also blasted FBI Director Kash Patel as a “moron” and rejected being labeled as a Trump supporter. “They think because I’m, you know, anti-vax that I’m like a right-wing conspiracy theorist, you know, Trumper,” he said. “And I’m like, I don’t trust anybody in politics. Maybe Ron Paul,” he said. The veteran quarterback's comments have sparked divide, with some critics on social media urging him to focus exclusively on sports, while others agreed with his frustration over institutional stagnation.

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'Nothing Changes'

Source: MEGA Aaron Rodgers questioned whether any president has made 'a major difference' in the country.

He argued that past administrations under Barack Obama and Joe Biden similarly failed to bring meaningful progress to voters. Ultimately, the athlete expressed that his disillusionment with the government has convinced him that voting no longer carries real-world weight. “You think something’s going actually to change. You know... when Obama was president... everybody’s like, ‘Oh, there’s going to be hope and change for a better world.’ Like, is anything in the Black community gotten significantly better?” he asked Heyward, who is Black. “Did the Affordable Care Act make a major difference in the world besides being an extra tax, you know, for the rich? Is healthcare that much better in this country? And then Trump’s going to come in and drain the swamp and do something, and nothing happens, and nothing changes.”

Aaron Rodgers Still Supports RFK Jr.

Source: MEGA The quarterback remains a fan of fellow vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.