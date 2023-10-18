'I'm Defying Science': Controversial Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Takes Bizarre Dig at Anthony Fauci
Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the New York Jets, has once again expressed his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
This has become a routine for Rodgers, as he frequently uses his platform to voice his skepticism toward the vaccine.
In recent weeks, Rodgers has not only mocked Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for his vaccine ads, but he has also challenged him to a vaccine debate on the show.
During the Tuesday, October 17, episode, while discussing his goal to recover quickly from his Achilles tendon tear, Rodgers took a dig at former chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.
When Pat McAfee mentioned Rodgers' unique approach to recovery, he stated, "This guy does stuff his own way. He actually defies science, this guy right here. That’s what they’re saying about you."
Responding to McAfee's comment, Rodgers said, "Like we learned, if science is Dr. Fauci, you’re d--- right I’m defying science."
This is not the first time Rodgers has brought up Dr. Fauci on the show.
Last week, he challenged Kelce to a debate on the topic and suggested that Fauci should be Kelce's second person in the debate while Rodgers would have Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a presidential candidate and fellow vaccine skeptic, on his side.
Rodgers' comments on the show have once again sparked debate and controversy.
While some admire his willingness to defy conventional wisdom, others criticized him for spreading misinformation and risking public health.
The topic of COVID-19 vaccines remains highly important as the world continues to battle the ongoing pandemic.
Health authorities have widely approved the COVID-19 vaccine, and have undergone rigorous testing and evaluation. Its effectiveness in preventing severe illness and reducing the spread of the virus has been proven through scientific research and real-world data.
The New York Jets organization have not made an official statement regarding Rodgers' stance on the vaccine. However, it is expected that they will continue to follow all league protocols and guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of their players, staff and fans.
As OK! previously reported, SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern attacked Rogers for his anti-vax statements.
“This f------- guy — I don't watch football, sorry. I'm not a big fan. I know the guy's a real good football player — that's why they put up with his bulls---,” Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show.
The Howard Stern Show host continued, “If there was decency in this world, you know, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast. What he did to his fellow teammates… Aaron Rodgers, come on dude, really?”