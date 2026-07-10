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Donald Trump Assassination Fears Explode: Israel Warns POTUS of Iran's New Plot to Take Out the President

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been targeted for assassination more than once.

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July 10 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

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Israel recently warned Donald Trump that Iran concocted a new assassination plot against him, a Thursday, July 9, report revealed.

One source said the POTUS received the information this week, which included a "specific plot."

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Photo of A new report claimed Israel warned Donald Trump of Iran's new plot to assassinate him.
Source: MEGA

A new report claimed Israel warned Donald Trump of Iran's new plot to assassinate him.

On the other hand, CNN reported that the whispers could just be a push for Trump, 80, to agree to a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.

There's been fears for years that the president could be targeted in retaliation for America's 2020 drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

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'They Want to Take Out the U.S. Leader'

Photo of The POTUS said he's been 'lucky' amid numerous assassination attempts and plot rumors.
Source: MEGA

The POTUS said he's been 'lucky' amid numerous assassination attempts and plot rumors.

When the White House was asked to comment on the situation, they referred to the president's remarks on Wednesday, July 8.

"They want to take out the US leader — me. I’m on whatever list. I saw this morning I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a bit lucky, but maybe that doesn’t last very long," he said. "These are evil, sick people. And we have to root out that cancer. That cancer. You know what you do? You’ve got to cut out cancer early. And that’s the way I feel."

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Inside Previous Attempts on the President's Life

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Photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks was fatally shot when he tried to assassinate Donald Trump in July 2024.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Matthew Crooks was fatally shot when he tried to assassinate Donald Trump in July 2024.

Trump has been the target of two assassination attempts over the past two years.

In July 2024, the president was speaking at an election campaign rally in Butler, Penn., when a few shots rang out, with one nicking his ear and one killing a supporter.

Trump famously clutched his bleeding ear and stood up to raise a fist and chant, "Fight! Fight! Fight!" as Secret Service urged him to duck down.

The shooter in question, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by Secret Service as he was situated on a nearby rooftop.

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Photo of Ryan Routh was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of trying to assassinate the POTUS.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Routh was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of trying to assassinate the POTUS.

That September, Ryan Routh, 60, hid in the shrubs just outside the fence surrounding Trump's Florida golf course. Secret Service noticed him when he positioned his rifle through the bushes, prompting agents to fire shots at him.

Routh, who never fired, then ran away and drove off but was later apprehended. He was found guilty on five federal counts, including attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate.

He was sentenced to life in prison this past February.

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Ivanka Trump Was Also Targeted for Assassination

Photo of Another report claimed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps terrorists were planning to kill Ivanka Trump.
Source: MEGA

Another report claimed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps terrorists were planning to kill Ivanka Trump.

There have also been reports about Ivanka Trump being targeted.

As OK! reported, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps terrorist Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi allegedly planned to take out the first daughter, 44, in revenge for Qasem's 2020 death.

“After Qasem was killed, [Al-Saadi] went around telling people 'we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,'” Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy in Washington, D.C., shared with a news outlet.

He was arrested on May 15.

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