'They Want Me in Prison!': Donald Trump Warns All 'H--- Will Break Loose' Ahead of 'Sham' Hush Money Trial
Donald Trump is begging people to help him just days before his hush money trial case begins in New York on Monday, April 15.
"72 HOURS UNTIL ALL H--- BREAKS LOOSE! Now is the time to help me SAVE AMERICA and chip in. Friend, on Monday, my SHAM trial in New York begins," a fundraising email read, which was sent out on Friday, April 12. "THEY WANT ME IN PRISON! Democrats are chomping at the bit. They think if you see me sitting in court, it will be the end of the MAGA Movement. If we fail to have a MASSIVE outpouring of peaceful patriotic support – right here, right now – all H--- will break loose. STAND WITH TRUMP. #1 Democrats will say the end of our campaign is near. #2 The hateful LIARS in the media will say our movement is FINISHED. #3 And worst of all? THE ABSOLUTE WORST! They’ll start to say supporters like YOU have GIVEN UP on me… BUT I KNOW THAT’S NOT TRUE! MY SUPPORTERS ARE THE GREATEST PEOPLE IN THE HISTORY OF THE COUNTRY!"
"Rabid Democrats are poised to raise MILLIONS while I’m stuck defending myself in court," he continued. "Listen, I’m sure you get a lot of these messages, but now it’s time for ALL of us to send the Democrats, the media, and the Globalist Deep State a message they’ll NEVER forget. Before the day is over, I’m calling on ONE MILLION pro-Trump patriots to chip in and say, I’LL NEVER GIVE UP ON PRESIDENT TRUMP! Remember, the only thing standing between freedom & the TOTAL OBLITERATION of our country is your support. YOUR SUPPORT fuels our Patriotic movement. And only with YOUR SUPPORT will we win back the White House. So from the bottom of my heart, I’m asking for you to peacefully stand by my side just one more time. Together we will win back the White House and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, has continued to lash out ahead of his criminal case.
According to former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump is likely nervous for what's to come.
"I would imagine that she is pushing him to make this stop. I would imagine that she would push him to go on the stand and defend himself because this is very, very embarrassing for her. It's humiliating for her, and I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now and that he's quite worried about that," she said during an interview with CNN.
Grisham said the allegations are an "embarrassment to him with his family, and more importantly with his wife Melania."