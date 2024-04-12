'They Want Me in Prison!': Donald Trump Warns All 'H--- Will Break Loose' Ahead of 'Sham' Hush Money Trial

"72 HOURS UNTIL ALL H--- BREAKS LOOSE! Now is the time to help me SAVE AMERICA and chip in. Friend, on Monday, my SHAM trial in New York begins," a fundraising email read, which was sent out on Friday, April 12. "THEY WANT ME IN PRISON! Democrats are chomping at the bit. They think if you see me sitting in court, it will be the end of the MAGA Movement. If we fail to have a MASSIVE outpouring of peaceful patriotic support – right here, right now – all H--- will break loose. STAND WITH TRUMP. #1 Democrats will say the end of our campaign is near. #2 The hateful LIARS in the media will say our movement is FINISHED. #3 And worst of all? THE ABSOLUTE WORST! They’ll start to say supporters like YOU have GIVEN UP on me… BUT I KNOW THAT’S NOT TRUE! MY SUPPORTERS ARE THE GREATEST PEOPLE IN THE HISTORY OF THE COUNTRY!"