NEWS Aaron Rodgers' Ex Mallory Edens Slams His Claim He 'Never Loved' Anyone He Dated After 2017 Source: MEGA Aaron Rodgers' ex Mallory Edens hit back at his claim he never loved anyone he dated after 2017. Brittany Vincent Sept. 23 2026, Published 4:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Mallory Edens is firing back at the quarterback's most recent statements regarding his dating history. Edens has taken issue, specifically, with Rodgers' recent claim that no woman he dated after 2017 ever held a special place in his heart, which he communicated by saying he had been "emotionally unavailable" after first meeting his now-wife Brittani back then. In a response posted on Instagram, Edens shaded Rodgers' words, though she didn't mention him by name.

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Rodgers' Comments

Source: NOT JUST FOOTBALL WITH CAM HEYWARD/YOUTUBE Rodgers said he met his wife, Brittani, in 2017 and went into a tailspin after losing contact with her.

Rodgers sat down for an interview on Steelers teammate Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast on September 10. He spoke about meeting his wife, Brittani, knowing almost instantly that she was the one, and then losing contact with her and going through what he called a tailspin that negatively impacted his future relationships. "I met my wife in 2017," Rodgers shared. "At the time, she was leaving the states and going back to Europe and my biggest regret is not begging her to stay or just, like, proposing right there." "I was emotionally unavailable, I think, for those seven or eight years because I'd met the person that changed my life," he admitted. "And after that, I just poured everything I had into football." Rodgers implied that the women he dated after 2017 didn't belong in the same category as Brittani, which led Edens to respond. Rodgers was publicly referring to Brittani as his girlfriend by December 2024 and has been married since, a fact that he flaunts by showing off his wedding ring. However, Brittani has never been seen with Rodgers or by the public at all, and her identity remains unknown.

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Edens' Response

Source: MEGA Without naming him, Edens wrote that her ex is 'currently on a press tour talking about how he never loved anyone he dated after 2017.'

Edens took the opportunity to promote her upcoming film with her response to Rodgers' comments on the podcast. "My ex is currently on a press tour talking about how he never loved anyone he dated after 2017," Edens wrote. "Unfortunately for him, I am also on a press tour, for a movie inspired by how down bad I was. Really exciting time for competing narratives!!" As the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, the jilted ex used the athlete's previous comments to get people excited about her movie. The two were first linked in 2022.

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Who Else Has the Athlete Dated?

Source: MEGA Aaron Rodgers was previously engaged to Shailene Woodley.

Mallory isn't alone among Aaron' ex-partners who reacted to his podcast comments. When speaking with the podcast host, Aaron made specific references to his former fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley. Woodley herself brushed off the comments Aaron had made about her potentially "sleeping with another man" when questioned about them. Sources, however, said friends of hers were surprised the Super Bowl champion felt compelled to recall details of their time together publicly. Ex Danica Patrick has also taken issue with Aaron's handling of their relationship dirty laundry as well, claiming her breakup with the NFL player was "the most amount of pain" she's ever experienced, referencing a "complete soul detachment." "Because it was sudden, it felt like it was my life," Danice explained. "When you live with somebody, it’s your whole life. And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, that wore me down to nothing."

Source: MEGA Edens produced Charlie Harper, a film about a couple whose relationship cracks as their lives move apart; Rodgers is starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.