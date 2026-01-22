or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Aaron Rodgers
OK LogoNEWS

Aaron Rodgers' Wife Brittani Is 'Real' as Podcasters Potentially Identify the Mysterious Woman: Read the New Clues

Photo of Aaron Rodgers
Source: MEGA

Aaron Rodgers' wife, Brittani, was potentially revealed as podcasters spilled new clues about the mystery woman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Updated 5:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The identity of Aaron Rodgersmystery wife may finally be revealed.

On the Tuesday, January 20, episode of “The Sports Gossip Show,” co-hosts Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder revealed they are “pretty sure they found” the NFL star’s spouse, Brittani.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Aaron Rodgers' Wife?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: The Sports Gossip Show/YouTube

Podcasters think they know who Aaron Rodgers' wife is.

“One of Aaron Rodgers’ very good friends is a rapper named Mike, and Mike says he’s married to a woman named Kristy, who is sisters with Aaron Rodgers’ wife, and they have a 20-year-old sister-in-law named Mia,” Wilder explained. “We’re pretty sure we’ve found people that correlate to these real people.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Aaron Rodgers revealed in June 2025 that he got married a few months prior.
Source: The Sports Gossip Show/YouTube

Aaron Rodgers revealed in June 2025 that he got married a few months prior.

The podcast host assured her audience that she respects the unidentified woman’s privacy, yet she is afraid that if she exposes her, Rodgers will not be pleased.

“He could say, ‘Look, the media is awful and inappropriate and out to get me,’ even though I would argue he has given the public just enough information to be able to find them,” Wilder said. “He’s baiting media. He’s leaving breadcrumbs that are gonna make people curious and then preparing to use that as ammo to get mad at them if they find out where the trail of the breadcrumbs ends up.”

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Rodgers Gushed Over Undisclosed Wife

MORE ON:
Aaron Rodgers

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Aaron Rodgers is keeping his relationship private.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Rodgers is keeping his relationship private.

During a December 2024 episode of the “Pat McAfee Show,” the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback admitted he was dating someone, and it was a “good feeling.”

“I’m with somebody who’s private, who doesn’t want to be in the public eye. Didn’t sign up to be a celebrity. Doesn’t want to be a part of it,” he said, noting she’s “not Britney Spears.”

In June 2025, Rodgers confirmed he got married and flaunted his wedding ring during a press conference. Although he didn’t go into details, the star confirmed he tied the knot “a couple months” prior.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Aaron Rodgers has not revealed the name of his wife.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Rodgers has not revealed the name of his wife.

Last July, the football player expressed his strong love for his woman while speaking with the NFL Network at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp.

“When you meet the right one and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second,” he gushed. “And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there’s no better feeling in the world and I have the most incredible wife.”

Rodgers added, “I just really love her and I’m so thankful to have her by my side at the end. When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything.”

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Rodgers Was Previously Engaged to Shaleine Woodley

Image of Aaron Rodgers and Shaleine Woodley broke off their engagement in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Rodgers and Shaleine Woodley broke off their engagement in 2022.

The athlete was previously engaged to Shaleine Woodley in 2021 before they called off their nuptials and split the following year. The exes kept their relationship under wraps before the actress confirmed she was engaged during a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance.

He is "just a wonderful, incredible human being," she told host Jimmy Fallon at the time.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.