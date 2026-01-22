Aaron Rodgers' Wife Brittani Is 'Real' as Podcasters Potentially Identify the Mysterious Woman: Read the New Clues

Article continues below advertisement

The identity of Aaron Rodgers’ mystery wife may finally be revealed. On the Tuesday, January 20, episode of “The Sports Gossip Show,” co-hosts Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder revealed they are “pretty sure they found” the NFL star’s spouse, Brittani.

Who Is Aaron Rodgers' Wife?

“One of Aaron Rodgers’ very good friends is a rapper named Mike, and Mike says he’s married to a woman named Kristy, who is sisters with Aaron Rodgers’ wife, and they have a 20-year-old sister-in-law named Mia,” Wilder explained. “We’re pretty sure we’ve found people that correlate to these real people.”

The podcast host assured her audience that she respects the unidentified woman’s privacy, yet she is afraid that if she exposes her, Rodgers will not be pleased. “He could say, ‘Look, the media is awful and inappropriate and out to get me,’ even though I would argue he has given the public just enough information to be able to find them,” Wilder said. “He’s baiting media. He’s leaving breadcrumbs that are gonna make people curious and then preparing to use that as ammo to get mad at them if they find out where the trail of the breadcrumbs ends up.”

Aaron Rodgers Gushed Over Undisclosed Wife

During a December 2024 episode of the “Pat McAfee Show,” the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback admitted he was dating someone, and it was a “good feeling.” “I’m with somebody who’s private, who doesn’t want to be in the public eye. Didn’t sign up to be a celebrity. Doesn’t want to be a part of it,” he said, noting she’s “not Britney Spears.” In June 2025, Rodgers confirmed he got married and flaunted his wedding ring during a press conference. Although he didn’t go into details, the star confirmed he tied the knot “a couple months” prior.

Last July, the football player expressed his strong love for his woman while speaking with the NFL Network at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp. “When you meet the right one and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second,” he gushed. “And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there’s no better feeling in the world and I have the most incredible wife.” Rodgers added, “I just really love her and I’m so thankful to have her by my side at the end. When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything.”

Aaron Rodgers Was Previously Engaged to Shaleine Woodley