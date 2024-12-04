Aaron Rodgers Admits It's 'Heartbreaking' to Lose 'Friendships and Family' Over His Controversial Views in Trailer for Netflix Docuseries
Aaron Rodgers is giving the public an inside look at his personal and professional life in the upcoming Netflix docuseries Aaron Rodgers: Enigma.
In a recently released trailer for the three-part show — which begins streaming on Tuesday, December 17 — the athlete explained, "I live between two worlds of the extroverted and an introverted lover of silence."
One of the most talked about aspects of the quarterback's life is his controversial views, which includes his disapproval of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as his conspiracies about 9/11 and the devastating Sandy Hook shooting.
The New York Jets player, 41, admitted of the aftermath, "Losing friendships, family — it was heartbreaking."
Rodgers had previously been estranged from his parents and two brothers, something that was vaguely discussed when sibling Jordan Rodgers, 36, competed on The Bachelorette in 2016.
The series will also explore his "spiritual journey," which he said "shifted" his life and sparked a "metamorphosis." Clips showed the Super Bowl champion out in the wild, doing sound baths and donning face paint.
He's also seen chatting with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 70, who asked Aaron, "Have you thought about going into politics?"
In addition, the work will focus on the sports star's career and the disappointment he endured when he was injured in the first game of the 2023 NFL season, sidelining him for the remainder of the games.
While recovering from surgery on his Achilles, he admitted of wanting to sustain his athletic abilities, "I’m trying to beat back Father Time and the expectations."
Other clips depicted the star rehabbing his injury as he declared of desiring to make an unprecedented comeback, "I'm not most people."
"There's football legacy and then there's character's legacy," Aaron said.
Countless descriptions of the former Green Bay Packers star flash across the screen, such as "defiant," "legend" and "bold."
While Aaron previously kept quiet on his personal life, he shared in Ian O'Connor's 2024 biography that a reunion with his parents "is possible."
"It's just timing, just timing," he said. "Every time I think it's getting closer, some weird things happen. But I would like a relationship with my dad for sure."
His mom told the author of the situation, "We would be so happy to move on….Maybe we don't see him all the time. We're OK with however it's framed. The new relationship needs to start and it just feels weird that we can't communicate even big-life things with him."