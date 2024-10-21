'Disgusting': Aaron Rodgers Mocked After He's Spotted Picking His Nose at Football Game
Aaron Rodgers faced backlash for his performance at the Jets vs. Steelers game in Pittsburgh — and it wasn't only because his team lost!
On Sunday night, October 20, the quarterback was caught on camera sitting on the sidelines and rubbing at his nose a few times before appearing to very quickly put something into his mouth. This prompted horrified speculation he'd been eating his own boogers.
The viral moment made rounds on social media and Rodgers was roasted as "disgusting" and "gross" in the comments sections.
One X user joked, "Jets season is going up in flames and Aaron Rodgers is on the sideline eating his boogers," and another person quipped, "His third pick of the game."
A third critic chimed in, "Some times you just have to get a little salt back in your system," and a fourth teased, "This is how Rodgers gets his immunities without vaccines, don’t hate."
As OK! previously reported, Rodgers was heavily criticized in 2021 after implied he'd received a vaccination against Covid-19 by claiming he was "immunized." He later admitted he was not vaccinated and had actually contracted the virus.
"I’ve consulted with a now-good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me," he explained on The Pat McAfee Show at the time. "I’ve been taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C and D and HCQ. And I feel pretty incredible."
Following the incident, radio show host Howard Stern slammed Rodgers for potentially putting others at risk and even called for him to be thrown out of the football league.
"This f------ guy — I don't watch football, sorry. I'm not a big fan. I know the guy's a real good football player — that's why they put up with his bulls---," he ranted. "What he did to his fellow teammates… Aaron Rodgers, come on dude, really? ... We have no time for idiots in this country anymore. We don’t want you."
In a new biography, Rodgers has since admitted that he regrets using the word "immunized" when he was asked about his Covid vaccination status.
"If there's one thing I wish could have gone different, it's that, because that's the only thing [critics] could hit me with," he revealed. "I had an immunization card from my holistic doctor, which looked similar. I wasn't trying to pawn it off as a vaccine card, but I said, 'Listen, here's my protocol. Here's what you can follow to look this up.'"