15 of the Biggest Bombshells From Aaron Rodgers' New Book: His Relationship With Olivia Munn, Family Drama and More

Ian O'Connor's new book Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, released on August 20, dropped shocking stories about New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, including his past relationships, his family issues and his sexuality.

One of the women mentioned in the tell-all was Micala Drews, whom Aaron dated while attending Pleasant Valley High School in Chico, Calif.

Micala, who spoke to Ian for the material, described her ex-boyfriend as a "natural-born leader" who displayed "humble confidence." She added that his father, Ed Rodgers, supported him in his journey to continue playing football professionally.

"Aaron and his dad had such a close relationship," said Micala. "And Aaron had that with his brothers and mom as well. But Ed took so much time, and on any Friday night Ed would be in the stands taking copious stats for Aaron."