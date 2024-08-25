15 of the Biggest Bombshells From Aaron Rodgers' New Book: His Relationship With Olivia Munn, Family Drama and More
Aaron Rodgers Dated Micala Drews
Ian O'Connor's new book Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, released on August 20, dropped shocking stories about New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, including his past relationships, his family issues and his sexuality.
One of the women mentioned in the tell-all was Micala Drews, whom Aaron dated while attending Pleasant Valley High School in Chico, Calif.
Micala, who spoke to Ian for the material, described her ex-boyfriend as a "natural-born leader" who displayed "humble confidence." She added that his father, Ed Rodgers, supported him in his journey to continue playing football professionally.
"Aaron and his dad had such a close relationship," said Micala. "And Aaron had that with his brothers and mom as well. But Ed took so much time, and on any Friday night Ed would be in the stands taking copious stats for Aaron."
He Was Previously Engaged to Destiny Newton
The book disclosed Aaron's past relationship with a woman named Destiny Newton, whom he popped the question to after having a crush on her for years.
However, the pair reportedly broke up in 2013.
"We all loved her," a source informed the author. "We knew Destiny. We trusted her. She would have kept the crew tighter."
Family Issues Seemingly Started While Aaron Rodgers Was Dating Olivia Munn
In 2014, the Super Bowl champion started dating Olivia Munn, the same year he stopped speaking to his family.
According to Ian, Ed and his wife, Darla Rodgers, visited Aaron in Green Bay, Wis., before a Green Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in December 2014 and had a "pleasant conversation" with The Newsroom alum.
After Aaron's unsatisfactory game in Buffalo, N.Y., later that month, Olivia reportedly called his parents and told them not to attend the Green Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
"The only thing I said was, 'You haven't been on the scene very long,'" Ed recalled telling Olivia. "'You're just his girlfriend. We're his parents.'"
Olivia declined to comment on Ian's book.
Olivia Munn Did Not Help the Family to Reconcile
During a 2018 appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the 44-year-old Big Stan star was asked whether she played a role in fixing Aaron's relationship with his family.
"My last day on [HBO's] The Newsroom, I spent the day in my trailer just encouraging him to have an honest conversation with your parents," said Olivia. "They had a really nice conversation and then they started coming out my first year in Green Bay in 2014."
On the other hand, Ed dismissed Olivia's comment and branded it "a lie." He accused Aaron's ex-girlfriend, who is now married to John Mulaney, of making stuff up "to make herself look good."
"She said the family was dysfunctional before she met Aaron, which is b---," he continued. "We were going to all of his games; we were staying at his house. We had a great relationship. Nothing bad was going on."
Aaron Rodgers' Mom Hit Back at Olivia Munn's 'Fame' Claim
Darla also refuted Olivia's claim that "fame" tore the Rodgers family apart, saying in the book, "I can think about showbiz families that, like the Kardashians, climb all over each other for fame and stuff like that. But that's not our family. Nobody did that."
Darla Rodgers Hated the Way Olivia Munn Discussed Her S-- Life With Aaron
A source said in Ian's book that Olivia's comments about her s-- life with the football player, 40, "pissed Darla off."
Andy Cohen asked her in December 2014 if she and Aaron "did it" on game days.
At the time, Olivia responded, "No, we don't. Not on game days. There's not a rule, but it just doesn't happen because there are other things to focus on."
The Deliver Us From Evil actress added she was trying to have "as much s-- as possible."
Olivia Munn Returned Gifts From Ed and Darla Rodgers
Things between Aaron's parents and Olivia fell apart even more when the latter allegedly sent back Christmas gifts Ed and Darla gave to her and their son.
"I think Aaron took Olivia's side with whatever happened on a phone call or with Christmas presents," a person close to the family noted in the book. "They were a couple and he stood by her. Aaron found a comrade who said, 'I see it the same way you see it.'"
Aaron Rodgers Defended Olivia Munn
Amid the drama, Aaron told Ian that Olivia "has nothing to do with all the years before" and that he does not like it whenever his family speaks about their estrangement publicly.
He told the reporter in the book, "I have questions about why they feel the need to talk about it, because it's like a game of poker. When you are holding all the cards, you don't have to bluff. There's nothing they can say other than make up stories, but look at the facts."
What Aaron Rodgers Said About Their Family Drama
In the book, Ian revealed that Aaron and his family have not reconciled. However, the NFL star said it "is possible."
"It's just timing, just timing. Every time I think it's getting closer, some weird things happen. But I would like a relationship with my dad for sure," the former Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant shared in the book.
His parents also opened up about their desire to patch things up, with the patriarch expressing their unconditional love for his son.
Meanwhile, Darla noted she'd be open to forgiving and forgetting, adding, "We would be so happy to move on….Maybe we don't see him all the time. We're OK with however it's framed. The new relationship needs to start and it just feels weird that we can't communicate even big-life things with him."
Aaron Rodgers Met His Father Again
Ian's tell-all Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers confirmed Aaron and Ed's first meeting in years after the latter visited him at the 2023 American Century Championship celebrity tournament in Lake Tahoe.
According to the biography, the father and son hugged each other and exchanged "I love yous" during the emotional reunion.
"That was a special moment," Aaron said of the meeting.
Aaron Rodgers Knew Danica Patrick Long Before They Began Dating
Following Aaron and Olivia's split, he moved on with Danica Patrick and dated her until 2020. The book revealed that he knew the racecar driver years before they struck up a romance.
Aaron Rodgers Reacted to Brother Jordan Rodgers Appearing on 'The Bachelorette'
The Bachelorette fans noticed Aaron's absence when his younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, appeared on the show.
"Aaron was irritated by his family's decision to film that scene, empty chairs and all, especially when he was not invited to participate," Ian alleged in the tell-all. "Not that he would have shown up. Aaron did not appreciate that Jordan was using their personal issues to increase his visibility for a potential TV career."
Aaron Rodgers Opened Up About His Sexuality
One of the most buzzworthy parts of Ian's book was Aaron speaking up about his decision to open up about his sexuality in 2013.
"I think I was upset with the framing [of the rumor] because it was meant to shame the idea of being g--, and I have so many friends that are g-- in the community," he told the author. "And right before that, [Jason Wilde] and I actually have talked about this multiple times, and I said, 'I want to go after them, the people saying this.'"
Aaron said he "could give a s---" about what people thought about him, as the public used it to "shame, like it's a bad thing to be g--."
He Would Like to Be a Family Man
Aaron shared his desire to become a father one day after dealing with rumors about his sexuality. In the book, he explained that he would like to start his own family to "care for somebody who relies solely on you for so many things — food, protection, housing, life."
He Regretted His 'Immunized' Comment
In 2021, Aaron told reporters he was immunized against the COVID-19 virus but tested positive for it three months later.
He told Ian he regretted his comment, saying it was one thing he "wishes [he] could have gone differently" and that it represented "the crux of [my] appeal."