Aaron Rodgers Admits He Hopes to Reconcile With His Estranged Dad: 'I Don't Have Animosity Toward Him'
Aaron Rodgers is giving fans a rare insight into his relationship with his estranged father.
In the new book Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers — which will be released on August 20 — the quarterback, 40, shared the story of when he saw his father, Ed, last summer after years of estrangement.
The NFL star recalled seeing his dad in the crowd as he played in the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.
Ed had purchased a ticket in order to go see his son despite having not spoken to him since 2014.
Aaron explained how when he caught a glimpse of the patriarch, he had no idea what to do.
“I could do a lot of things,” he began. “But I just thought, ‘What’s best in this moment, and what kind of gift could I give him?’ Because I do love him. I don’t have animosity toward him, even with all the stuff that’s been said and done.”
“It had been so long since we even looked at each other,” Ed said in the tome. “I just kind of froze."
Aaron then approached his father and said, “hi pops,” before they gave each other a hug.
Despite the heartwarming reunion, it did not lead to reconciliation between the two, however, Ed and Aaron’s mother attended a Jets game to see their son play on September 11, 2023. The match was particularly tough for Aaron as he tore his Achilles tendon and was forced to sit out the season.
As for if the father and son will ever mend their relationship, Aaron said it’s a possibility, stating, “It’s just timing, just timing. Every time I think it’s getting closer some weird things happen. But I would like a relationship with my dad for sure.”
As OK! previously reported, Aaron last made headlines in June when he was seen completely ignoring Donald Trump as he arrived at the UFC event.
While the crowd appeared to be excited by the convicted felon’s attendance, the athlete did not stand as the Republican entered the room.
In a viral video, Aaron was seen shaking his head as the 78-year-old walked by him.
“Trump is at a UFC event, again. This time no celebrity entourage is with him. Aaron Rodgers completely ignored him. Terrible optics for a man who lives on optics,” a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote alongside the clip.
The footage showed Aaron wearing a a navy Yankee cap and a white T-shirt as he tried to keep a low profile. Meanwhile, Donald donned his standard navy suit and red tie.
