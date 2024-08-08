OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Aaron Rodgers
OK LogoNEWS

Aaron Rodgers Admits He Hopes to Reconcile With His Estranged Dad: 'I Don't Have Animosity Toward Him'

Photo of Aaron Rodgers.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Rodgers recalled seeing his father for the first time in years in his new book, 'Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers.'

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Aaron Rodgers is giving fans a rare insight into his relationship with his estranged father.

In the new book Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers — which will be released on August 20 — the quarterback, 40, shared the story of when he saw his father, Ed, last summer after years of estrangement.

Article continues below advertisement
aaron rodgers admits hopes reconcile estranged dad animosity
Source: MEGA

Aaron Rodgers revealed how his estranged father showed up at a golf tournament he was playing in.

The NFL star recalled seeing his dad in the crowd as he played in the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Ed had purchased a ticket in order to go see his son despite having not spoken to him since 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron explained how when he caught a glimpse of the patriarch, he had no idea what to do.

“I could do a lot of things,” he began. “But I just thought, ‘What’s best in this moment, and what kind of gift could I give him?’ Because I do love him. I don’t have animosity toward him, even with all the stuff that’s been said and done.”

Article continues below advertisement
aaron rodgers admits hopes reconcile estranged dad animosity
Source: MEGA

When Aaron Rodgers saw his dad, the duo hugged.

Article continues below advertisement

“It had been so long since we even looked at each other,” Ed said in the tome. “I just kind of froze."

Aaron then approached his father and said, “hi pops,” before they gave each other a hug.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the heartwarming reunion, it did not lead to reconciliation between the two, however, Ed and Aaron’s mother attended a Jets game to see their son play on September 11, 2023. The match was particularly tough for Aaron as he tore his Achilles tendon and was forced to sit out the season.

As for if the father and son will ever mend their relationship, Aaron said it’s a possibility, stating, “It’s just timing, just timing. Every time I think it’s getting closer some weird things happen. But I would like a relationship with my dad for sure.”

Article continues below advertisement
aaron rodgers admits hopes reconcile estranged dad animosity
Source: MEGA

Aaron Rodgers' parents showed up to to a Jets game to support their son in 2023.

MORE ON:
Aaron Rodgers
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Aaron last made headlines in June when he was seen completely ignoring Donald Trump as he arrived at the UFC event.

While the crowd appeared to be excited by the convicted felon’s attendance, the athlete did not stand as the Republican entered the room.

Article continues below advertisement
aaron rodgers admits hopes reconcile estranged dad animosity
Source: @aaronrodgers12/Instagram

Aaron Rodgers ignored Donald Trump when he saw him at a UFC fight.

Article continues below advertisement

In a viral video, Aaron was seen shaking his head as the 78-year-old walked by him.

“Trump is at a UFC event, again. This time no celebrity entourage is with him. Aaron Rodgers completely ignored him. Terrible optics for a man who lives on optics,” a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote alongside the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

The footage showed Aaron wearing a a navy Yankee cap and a white T-shirt as he tried to keep a low profile. Meanwhile, Donald donned his standard navy suit and red tie.

The New York Post reported on an advanced copy of the book.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.