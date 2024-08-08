Aaron Rodgers Admits He Hopes to Reconcile With His Estranged Dad: 'I Don't Have Animosity Toward Him'

Aaron Rodgers recalled seeing his father for the first time in years in his new book, 'Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers.'

In the new book Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers — which will be released on August 20 — the quarterback, 40, shared the story of when he saw his father, Ed , last summer after years of estrangement .

