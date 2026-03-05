Aaron Rodgers Takes Subtle Jabs at 'Crazy' Exes as He Praises His 'Special' and Mysterious Wife

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Rodgers reflected on his past relationships while opening up about his wife. During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, March 4, the NFL star seemed to take a subtle swipe at former partners while discussing his current marriage.

Aaron Rodgers says on @PatMcAfeeShow it’s "f***ing bizarre" how everyone wants to know who his wife is.



He’s known her since 2017, but then they separated, she went back across the pond, and now years later they are happily married.



She doesn't want to be a public person - and… https://t.co/sDe1wAOAVr pic.twitter.com/clHxi5mzds — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 4, 2026

“I got myself into, you know, crazy town,” Rodgers said, referencing past romances. “I was with individuals who called the paparazzi, who leaked or talked about where I was living. Who, you know, coerced me to make, you know, the proverbial Instagram, social media posts.” “I never really wanted to live a public life,” he added, before shifting the conversation to praise his current partner, Brittani.

The football player shared that he first met Brittani back in 2017 and quickly felt something different about their connection. “I knew there was something crazy special about this,” he revealed. “She’s not a public person,” he stressed, explaining that she once told him she would “never live in Green Bay” and had no interest in being “a player’s wife.”

According to Rodgers, she eventually “moved back across the pond.” However, it appears like there was an overlap with his relationships as Rodgers first met dated race car driver Danica Patrick at the 2012 ESPY Awards, though they didn’t begin dating until January 2018. Their relationship ended in July 2020.

He then got engaged to Shailene Woodley in 2021 but called off the wedding and split in 2022 after keeping much of their relationship private. Elsewhere in the conversation, Rodgers shared that maintaining a healthy relationship also motivates him to stay in shape. "I want to look good. I want my wife to wanna f--- me all the time!" Rodgers divulged. "It’s harder when you get older. You can’t take the same time off as you used to."

The athlete — who is currently a free agent after playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers — said he keeps a strict focus on health and fitness. "Just to stay in shape, you have to always be dialed in on diet, sleep and workouts," he explained.

Despite the public’s curiosity, Rodgers has kept most details about his wife private and has criticized the fascination around trying to photograph her. In June 2025, he surprised fans when he revealed he had quietly gotten married “a couple months” earlier and even showed off his wedding ring during a press conference. “I’m with somebody who’s private, who doesn’t want to be in the public eye. Didn’t sign up to be a celebrity. Doesn’t want to be a part of it," he said during a December 2024 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.”