Aaron Rodgers' Steamy Confession: NFL Star Wants to 'Look Good' So He Can Be Intimate 'All the Time' With Mystery Wife

Aaron Rodgers just blurted out a NSFW confession about his mystery wife, Brittani. During the Wednesday, March 4, episode of "The Pat McAfee Show", the NFL quarterback, 42, revealed he stays in shape by keeping up an active s-- life with his woman.

Aaron Rodgers is married to a woman named Brittani.

"I want to look good. I want my wife to wanna f--- me all the time!" Rodgers divulged. "It’s harder when you get older. You can’t take the same time off as you used to." The football star — who is currently a free agent after playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers — is dedicated to a bustling health and wellness routine. "Just to stay in shape, you have to always be dialed in on diet, sleep and workouts," he explained. Rodgers has not revealed much information about his wife and criticized people for having a "bizarre" obsession with photographing her, as she's never been seen before.

Everything Aaron Rodgers Has Said About His Mystery Wife

Aaron Rodgers is frustrated by people who try to uncover Brittani's identity.

In June 2025, Rodgers unexpectedly revealed he got married "a couple months" prior and showed off his wedding ring during a press conference. “I’m with somebody who’s private, who doesn’t want to be in the public eye. Didn’t sign up to be a celebrity. Doesn’t want to be a part of it," he said during a December 2024 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show." The athelte noted his woman is "not Britney Spears" and wants nothing to do with his fame.

Aaron Rodgers' wife 'didn't sign up to be a celebrity.'

Last July, the Green Bay Packers alum gushed over Brittani while speaking with the NFL Network at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp. “When you meet the right one and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second,” he expressed. “And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there’s no better feeling in the world and I have the most incredible wife.” Rodgers continued, “I just really love her and I’m so thankful to have her by my side at the end. When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything.”

Who Is Aaron Rodgers' Wife Brittani?

Aaron Rodgers revealed he was married in June 2025.

The 42-year-old may not have revealed his wife's identity, but fans are on the lookout for clues surrounding who Brittani is. “One of Aaron Rodgers’ very good friends is a rapper named Mike, and Mike says he’s married to a woman named Kristy, who is sisters with Aaron Rodgers’ wife, and they have a 20-year-old sister-in-law named Mia,” podcast host Charlotte Wilder said on the Tuesday, January 20, episode of “The Sports Gossip Show.” “We’re pretty sure we’ve found people that correlate to these real people.” However, Wilder is afraid of exposing Brittani because of how Rodgers may react. “He could say, ‘Look, the media is awful and inappropriate and out to get me,’ even though I would argue he has given the public just enough information to be able to find them,” she emphasized. “He’s baiting media. He’s leaving breadcrumbs that are gonna make people curious and then preparing to use that as ammo to get mad at them if they find out where the trail of the breadcrumbs ends up.”

Aaron Rodgers Was Engaged to Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley split in 2022.