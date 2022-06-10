Under Her Spell? Aaron Rodgers' Spiritual New Girlfriend Blu Addresses 'Witch' Claims

NFL star Aaron Rodgers has a new romance brewing, and the woman of his affections, a podcast host named Charlotte "Blu" Brereton, has already had to clear up rumors about herself.

Earlier this week, sports website SideAction spilled some alleged details about the pair's budding relationship, and they quoted a source who claimed, "She calls herself Blu of Earth ... Blu describes herself as a witch, claims she’s a medicine woman (she has a Bachelor in Broadcast Communication) and is into psychedelic drugs."