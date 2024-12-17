Aaron Rodgers Reveals How Fame and Religion Ruined Athlete's Relationship With His Estranged Family: 'It Always Hurt Me'

Going back to the beginning, Aaron, who grew up "in a really conservative, small-town environment" in Chico, Calif., with his mom, Darla, dad, Ed, and brothers Luke and Jordan, explained: "I was very fortunate when I was a kid to have parents who believed I had a very low pain tolerance."

"There's some lessons that were hard to learn as a child, and you react or you adapt to whatever it is. I felt like there was many times where my parents felt like I was a little soft. And because of that, I made sure I was the toughest motherf----- that I knew," he continued.