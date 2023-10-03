OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Aaron Rodgers
OK LogoNEWS

Aaron Rodgers Mocks Travis Kelce's Pfizer Vaccine Commercial After Jets Lose Against the Chiefs: Watch

aaron rodgers travis kelce mr pfizer jets chiefs
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 3 2023, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Is someone salty about the Jets losing or about the NFL's promotion of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Aaron Rodgers — who has frequently voiced his controversial opinion about not wanting to receive the coronavirus vaccine — took a jab at Travis Kelce and his participation in a commercial for Pfizer after the New York Jets lost by three to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 1.

Article continues below advertisement
aaron rodgers travis kelce mr pfizer jets chiefs
Source: MEGA

Aaron Rodgers trolled Travis Kelce after the Jets lost to the Chiefs.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the injured Jets quarterback voiced his opinion about NBC's Sunday Night Football game, which was watched by both sports fans and Swifties after Taylor Swift was spotted in attendance cheering on Kelce, whom she is rumored to be dating.

"I think there's some sentiment that there's some sort of moral victory out there that we hung with the champs and that our defense played well," said Rodgers, who tore his Achilles during the first quarter of the first game of the season.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @PatMcAfeeShow/X

"Pat didn't have a crazy game," the 39-year-old noted of Patrick Mahomes, adding, "and Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down a little bit. He didn't have a crazy impact game."

Rodgers' comment caused Pat McAfee to burst out in uncontrollable laughter, while the show's cohost A.J. Hawk couldn't help but smirk while shaking his head at the ballsy quarterback.

Article continues below advertisement
aaron rodgers travis kelce mr pfizer jets chiefs
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce is the star of a commercial for the Pfizer vaccine, which often plays during NFL games.

Rodgers seemed content after his joke successfully struck the sports show hosts, as he kept a devilish grin on his face for the remainder of the conversation.

As OK! previously reported, Rodgers created a storm of controversy back in August 2021 after he infamously claimed to be "immunized" from COVID-19 when expressing skepticism about receiving the vaccine.

Article continues below advertisement
aaron rodgers travis kelce mr pfizer jets chiefs
Source: MEGA

Aaron Rodgers frequently has expressed his controversial opinion about the COVID-19 vaccine.

MORE ON:
Aaron Rodgers

While the Jets quarterback certainly impressed a few by flying in from Los Angeles to watch the game from a private suite — marking his first appearance at MetLife stadium since his season-ending injury on opening night against the Buffalo Bills — his attendance didn't gain nearly as much attention as the blonde beauty, who cheered the Chiefs to victory.

All eyes were on Swift on Sunday night after she spent back-to-back weekends supporting her rumored boyfriend at his football games.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

aaron rodgers travis kelce mr pfizer jets chiefs
Source: @PAYTONSUN/X

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift left the Chiefs game together on Sunday, September 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Their rumored relationship has nearly taken over the internet — which has even caused backlash football fans left hot and bothered by apparently excessive coverage of the pop star and Kelce's latest "Love Story."

While watching the tight end for the Chiefs work his magic on the field, Swift was able to publicly bond with his mom, Donna Kelce, for a second time — and she even provided her nod of approval, as OK! previously reported.

Source: OK!

"Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth," a source spilled after Mama Kelce and the "All Too Well" vocalist were seen sharing laughs and hugs throughout both games she attended.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.