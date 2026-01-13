or
Aaron Rodgers Storms Off Post-Game Press Conference After Swearing at Reporters Over Steelers Coach

Aaron Rodgers swore at reporters during a recent press conference after being grilled about his coach.

Jan. 13 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Aaron Rodgers dropped an F-bomb and abruptly left a press conference following a Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans game on January 12.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, 42, swore at reporters during the post-game presser when asked about Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Aaron Rodgers Dropped an F-Bomb

Aaron Rodgers cursed at the media during a recent press conference.

“I’ve answered that a number of times,” he blasted in a clip shared on X. “I’ve talked extensively about how I feel about Mike, and I just did in that f------ answer.”

The athlete then took his bottled drink and quickly stormed off and left the scene. Rodgers appeared to become angry and annoyed when he was frequently asked about Tomlin's professional future.

At the game, the Steelers lost to the Texans in a score that was 30-6.

Aaron Rodgers previously played for the Green Bay Packers.

Before the athlete cut the conference short, Rodgers spoke to the media about his athletic pursuits.

“I’m not going to make any emotional decisions,” he reflected about what the future holds. “It was such a fun year — a lot of adversity, but a lot of fun.”

“[It’s] been a great year overall in my life,” he went on. "And this is a really good part of that, coming here and being a part of this team. So it’s disappointing to be sitting here with the season over.”

Aaron Rodgers Got Married Last Year

Aaron Rodgers confirmed in June 2025 that he had gotten married.

He noted how he is planning to “get away” and “have the right conversations" about his own future, also hinting at a possible retirement.

Rodgers was first selected by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft, playing with the team for 18 seasons and leaving in 2022.

In June 2025, Rodgers revealed he had tied the knot with a woman named Brittani. The couple only went public in December 2024. He later confirmed that they secretly got married.

Aaron Rodgers previously dated Danica Patrick.

"My private life is staying private. I'm with somebody who wants to be private," he said on The Pat McAfee Show last June.

Rodgers had relationships with actresses such as Shailene Woodley and Olivia Munn, as well as retired NASCAR star Danica Patrick, in the past.

He opened up in his 2024 Netflix docuseries, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, how dating Hollywood stars made it "a little bit more difficult" to keep his personal life under the radar.

“I didn’t do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated after that that were in the public eye," he noted. "I definitely hated it at first — like, really despised it. I enjoyed my private life."

