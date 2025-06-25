NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Confirms Shock Retirement Decision
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is ready to hang up his cleats.
In a recent interview with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers stated he is "pretty sure" the 2025 season will mark his final chapter in the NFL.
"Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is it," Rodgers, 41, said, reflecting on a remarkable career that began over two decades ago in Green Bay, where he claimed the title of four-time NFL MVP. "That's why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything, so this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had."
Rodgers emphasized his appreciation for the game and the opportunity to conclude his journey with the Steelers, one of the league's cornerstone franchises. "I played 20 frickin' years. It's been the long run. I've enjoyed it, and no better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys in the city that expects you to win," he said.
During his time with the Packers, Rodgers became a franchise legend, leading in touchdown passes (475), completion percentage (65.3) and passer rating (103.6). He ranks second to Brett Favre in passing yards (59,055) and completions (5,001).
Following a lengthy deliberation about retirement, Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.65 million deal just before reporting to mandatory minicamp this month. After a tumultuous two-year stint with the New York Jets — marked by an Achilles tear and a disappointing 5-12 season— Rodgers appreciated the fresh start with the Steelers.
The Jets will face off against the Steelers in their season opener on September 7, and Rodgers will encounter the Packers for the first time in Week 8 during "Sunday Night Football."
However, his decision to return for one final season isn’t about seeking a perfect send-off. "It's not really '[I] can't go out like this,'" he said.
He continued: "I love the game, and there's been a beautiful relationship. It was my first love when I was 6 years old, dreaming about playing quarterback and being in the Super Bowl and winning in the Super Bowl... I'm going to give the Steelers everything that I got and empty the tank and be super comfortable and satisfied with whatever happens."
Rodgers' relationship with Tomlin played a significant role in his choice to join the Steelers. The two maintained weekly conversations as Rodgers weighed his future, and Tomlin's respect for his decision-making process resonated with him.
"I had so many other things going on in my life that were taking my mind and my energy elsewhere, and that’s why I appreciated how Mike was the entire time," he expressed. "Being able to have those conversations, honest conversations every single week was really meaningful to me."
As for his physical condition, Rodgers noted he "felt great" in 2024, mentioning that his left Achilles also "felt incredible."