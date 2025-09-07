Abby Hensel's Husband Says TikTok Account Confirming Baby News Is Fake
Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel went viral in August after they were spotted carrying an infant in a baby carrier. A TikTok account claiming to be a joint account between the sisters later confirmed that month that the two were “blessed” to have welcomed a baby into their family.
However, Abby’s husband, Josh Bowling, came forward in a new interview to explain that the TikTok account does not belong to the Hensel twins, and they are not the ones posting content from it.
'We're Unsure Who Exactly Runs It'
“We’re unsure who exactly runs it,” Bowling told a news outlet. “But I believe [it’s run by] someone who [downloaded] a significant amount of photos from my mother’s [Facebook] account.”
Josh elaborated on how, despite being public figures after their appearance in TLC’s Abby & Brittany, the sisters have never created a TikTok account. The twins do have Facebook accounts, which were both made private. Josh also made his Facebook private.
'I Can Definitely Guarantee That It's Not Us'
He explained that the images and footage posted to the TikTok account are likely taken from platforms that have shared them in the past, making them available to whoever runs the page.
“They started using photos available to the media and everyone else,” Josh suggested. “I can definitely guarantee that it’s not us.”
Abby’s husband said he and the Hensel sisters didn’t report the fraudulent account claiming to be Abby and Brittany because it “wasn’t an issue” until recently, when the poster made false claims about the baby the twins had been seen with.
- Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Break Cover as They’re Seen Carrying a Baby in New Photos
- Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Seen Running Errands Weeks After Public Outing With Newborn
- Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Pose With Abby's Husband and His Daughter While Encouraging Fans to Vote: See Rare Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Identity of the Hensel Twins' Baby Remains Unknown
Josh and the 35-year-old sisters have not publicly confirmed the identity of the baby; however, many have speculated that Abby and Josh recently welcomed the child into their family, as news of the two getting married broke headlines in March 2024 — three years after they quietly tied the knot.
Josh Bowling Works in Hospice for Veterans
Abby and Josh didn’t confirm they were married until documents detailing the day of their wedding were obtained and revealed to the public. Although Abby and Brittany were born with their bodies fused together, making them dicephalic parapagus twins, only Abby is legally married to Josh, who works in hospice for veterans after returning from three military deployments as a combat medic.
Josh explained to a news outlet in 2021 that he felt it was his “calling” to help fellow veterans after dealing “with a lot of death and dying — the bad version of it” while deployed.