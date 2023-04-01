Abby Lee Miller Says Former 'Dance Moms' Protégée Maddy Ziegler Is Not Welcome On New Show: 'It Is What It Is'
There seems to be no love lost between Abby Lee Miller and Maddy Ziegler.
While teasing a new reboot of the hit Lifetime series Dance Moms, the choreographer made it clear her former protégée will not be making an appearance on any revival of the show that made her a star.
When a reporter asked if the West Side Story actress would ever return, Miller made it clear: "Definitely not. She absolutely wants nothing to do with me and that's sad, but it is what it is."
The broken relationship between the teacher and student comes as Ziegler called the competitive dance environment "toxic" and admitted she and Miller do not keep in touch.
“She trained me, she helped me, but also, I knew I would be okay without her and I was sick of being in a toxic environment," she said in a 2022 interview. "I was like, ‘This is not for me. I can’t do this.’ I haven’t spoken to her since.”
The Music star expressed that she did feel bad about keeping her distance from her former mentor. “She was distraught. For the longest time, we felt so guilty,” Ziegler noted. "It is hard when you’re really loyal to your dance group."
“I was the most loyal girl there; I just wanted to dance. And I loved competing until it became televised and the drama started," claimed the 20-year-old, whose mother, Melissa Gisoni, and sister, Mackenzie Ziegler, were on the series as well. "Don’t get me wrong — there’s drama regardless if there are cameras or not! But it was heightened. I started to feel like, it’s so peaceful outside of this world."
"I can’t be in this. My family and I really tried to leave for the last three seasons. But when you’re in a contract, it’s really hard. Eventually, I finally got out," continued Ziegler, who starred on the reality show from 2011 until 2016.
