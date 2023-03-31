Abby Lee Miller Admits She 'Hates' How Slow She Moves After Being Wheelchair-Bound For 5 Years: 'I Just Want To Walk'

Though Abby Lee Miller has been wheelchair-bound for five years, she's had a few obstacles along the way, including shattering her tibia and fibula.

"I just wanna walk," the 57-year-old said in an interview. "I was walking on 11 flights. I did, you know, I walked onto 11 flights. I take the chair down to the bridge and then step onto the flight and walk on. And then this happened, so it set me back."