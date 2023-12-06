'Who's the Parent?': Jimmy Fallon Slammed for Getting His Young Daughters Cell Phones for Christmas

"They're so into Christmas. I don't know what they want for Christmas, but I know that their friends are getting phones," the Tonight Show star admitted.

"Don't do it!" Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos pleaded with Fallon about the mature presents for his kiddos.

"I know, but it's happening. It's out of my control," the Saturday Night Live alum revealed. "They're going to get it. It's already done. I got them a phone!"