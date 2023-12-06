'Who's the Parent?': Jimmy Fallon Slammed for Getting His Young Daughters Cell Phones for Christmas
Is Jimmy Fallon being too generous this holiday season?
During the late night host's Tuesday, December 5, appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, Fallon, 49, revealed what his children, Winnie, 10, and Franny, 9 — whom he shares with his wife, Nancy Juvonen — will be finding under the tree this year.
"They're so into Christmas. I don't know what they want for Christmas, but I know that their friends are getting phones," the Tonight Show star admitted.
"Don't do it!" Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos pleaded with Fallon about the mature presents for his kiddos.
"I know, but it's happening. It's out of my control," the Saturday Night Live alum revealed. "They're going to get it. It's already done. I got them a phone!"
The internet was quite skeptical of Fallon and his wife's decision. "Who's the parent Jimmy?" one social media user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Just heard that Jimmy Fallon caved and got his daughters cell phones for Christmas. Come on, Jimmy, we all know how addictive those things can be! #parentingfail #staystrong," a second person penned.
Regardless of the public's criticism, the Fever Pitch actor has been focused on enjoying the holidays with Juvonen, 56, and their little girls.
"I love Christmas so much. I've spent 25 years at 30 Rock doing Saturday Night Live and then Late Night and The Tonight Show, so I'm always surrounded by the ice rink and the Rockettes," he explained during his morning show appearance. "I'm so into Christmas… I want to put out an album next year called Holiday Season."
Fallon previously admitted that fatherhood has completely changed him for the better.
"My biggest revelation is how much I ended up caring for other people's kids, if that makes any sense. You get it more," he revealed in a 2020 interview. "When I didn't have kids, if I heard a crying baby in the restaurant, I would think, 'Can you stop the crying and go around the block?' Now I would be like, 'Just give me the baby — how can I help? I've been there.'"
The television star also confessed that being a parent has made him more in touch with himself. "I was always kind of emotional — I think it's my Irish-Catholic upbringing. Now, Hallmark is for me. I'm ready for a good cry," he joked.