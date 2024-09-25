7 Things to Know About ABC Anchor David Muir Who Moderated the Harris-Trump Presidential Debate

Muir and Linsey Davis moderated Kamala Harris and Trump's first presidential debate on September 10.

During the heated discussion, the seasoned anchors fact-checked the ex-POTUS and his claims, including the repeatedly debunked claim about migrants in Ohio killing pets and eating them.

“I just want to clarify here. You bring up Springfield, Ohio. ABC News did reach out to the city manager there. He told us there have been no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community," said Muir.

When Trump argued, Muir strongly replied, “I’m not taking this from television. I’m taking this from the city manager."

The Apprentice star hit back, “People are on television saying the dog was eaten by the people that went there," leading Muir to reiterate that "there’s no evidence of that."