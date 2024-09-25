7 Things to Know About ABC Anchor David Muir Who Moderated the Harris-Trump Presidential Debate
About David Muir's Personal Life
According to his ABC News bio, Syracuse, N.Y., native David Muir graduated magna cum laude from Ithaca College. He also studied at the Institute on Political Journalism at Georgetown University and the University of Salamanca in Spain.
What Is David Muir's Current Position at ABC News?
Currently, Muir works as the anchor and managing editor of ABC World News Tonight with David Muir and the co-anchor of 20/20.
For more than two decades, the journalist has reported from different countries, including Ukraine, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Fukushima, Beirut, Gaza, Amman, South Sudan and Guantanamo, to name a few. He has also presented in-depth specials for the network, including The Children of Auschwitz.
David Muir Is a Recipient of Several Awards
Muir's work in the industry has been recognized by different award-giving bodies, including the Emmy Awards and the Edward R. Murrow Awards. In addition, his reporting on climate change scored him the prestigious George Polk Award and the Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia Award.
Most recently, Muir became a recipient of the 40th Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.
David Muir Set Several Records as a Journalist
- ABC Scrambling to Find Successors for 'Good Morning America' as Axed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were the 'Primary Replacements': Insiders
- Amy Robach Claims She 'Never Heard' From Most of Her ABC Colleagues After She and T.J. Holmes Were Fired Over Their Romance
- T.J. Holmes' Replacement DeMarco Morgan in Hot Water With ABC Executives Over His Revealing Bike Shorts Photos: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Amid his successful career, Muir has collected several "firsts" under his belt.
He reported from the Hungarian/Serbian border, becoming the first American journalist to present from the scene of Europe's refugee crisis. He also became the first American anchor to interview President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the first network anchor to sit down for a discussion with then-President Donald Trump amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
David Muir Moderated Debates in the Past
Muir's skills have made him a great pick to moderate debates. He chaired the Democratic and Republican presidential primary debates, including the ones held in February 2016 and September 2019.
David Muir Co-Moderated the Harris–Trump Debate
Muir and Linsey Davis moderated Kamala Harris and Trump's first presidential debate on September 10.
During the heated discussion, the seasoned anchors fact-checked the ex-POTUS and his claims, including the repeatedly debunked claim about migrants in Ohio killing pets and eating them.
“I just want to clarify here. You bring up Springfield, Ohio. ABC News did reach out to the city manager there. He told us there have been no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community," said Muir.
When Trump argued, Muir strongly replied, “I’m not taking this from television. I’m taking this from the city manager."
The Apprentice star hit back, “People are on television saying the dog was eaten by the people that went there," leading Muir to reiterate that "there’s no evidence of that."
David Muir's Newscast Ratings Plummeted After the Presidential Debate
Following the debate, Muir lost some viewers as his newscast ratings declined afterward.
His ABC World News Tonight experienced a 12 percent drop and only had an average of 6.7 million viewers in the three episodes after the debate. It had 7.6 million leading up to the September 10 event.