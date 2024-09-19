'Is He Hallucinating?': Donald Trump Sparks Concern After Claiming the Audience 'Went Crazy' for Him at His Debate With VP Kamala Harris
Donald Trump sparked concern when he said the September 10 debate between him and Kamala Harris featured an audience — despite there actually not being one.
"They didn't correct her once, and they corrected me ... everything I said practically. I think nine times or 11 times, and the audience was absolutely, they went crazy. I walked off. I said, 'That was a great debate. I loved it.' We had a lot of people watching. We had 75 million people watching, something like that. You have to do well, you can't do badly," the ex-president, 78, said while talking to Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on the Wednesday, September 18, episode of Gutfeld!
People were quick to pick up on Trump's gaffe though. One person wrote, "Audience? Is he hallucinating now? There was no audience at the debate," while another said, "The audience being the voices in his head."
A third person added, "Donald Trump's senility is wild. Wake up, MAGA. The old man needs to go into a home," while a fourth quipped: "Let me help him! He meant to say 'And my imaginary audience went crazy.'"
This is hardly the first time Trump's mental fitness has been called into question.
As OK! previously reported, when Trump was asked how he'd bring down the cost of groceries at a recent town hall, he sidestepped the question and barely could give a coherent response.
"So we have to start always with energy. Always. I don't want to be boring about it, but there's no bigger subject. It covers everything. If you make donuts, if you make cars, whatever you make, energy's a big deal. And we're gonna get that," he said.
"They want money, they want to build windmills, we want money for these windmills, ay-yai-yai. Anyway, but you know what? It was amazing," he added.
Even top doctors believe Trump should not be president again.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.