'Is He Hallucinating?': Donald Trump Sparks Concern After Claiming the Audience 'Went Crazy' for Him at His Debate With VP Kamala Harris

Donald Trump sparked concern when he said the September 10 debate between him and Kamala Harris featured an audience — despite there actually not being one.

"They didn't correct her once, and they corrected me ... everything I said practically. I think nine times or 11 times, and the audience was absolutely, they went crazy. I walked off. I said, 'That was a great debate. I loved it.' We had a lot of people watching. We had 75 million people watching, something like that. You have to do well, you can't do badly," the ex-president, 78, said while talking to Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on the Wednesday, September 18, episode of Gutfeld!