'Crybaby': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Whining' and Calling ABC Presidential Debate Moderators a 'Disgrace'
Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed for complaining about the moderators of ABC's 2024 presidential debate while still claiming he had a "great debate."
The ex-president took to Truth Social, where he went on a late-night rant on Wednesday, September 11, claiming he won the debate against Vice President Kamala Harris and calling the entire live event "rigged" from the start.
He wrote, "People are just starting to give me credit for having a GREAT DEBATE. The Voters and Voter Polls showed it, but the Fake News Media wasn’t giving the credit that was due."
"Now they are seeing the results with independent Voters, Evangelicals, and more — and saying, WOW! Remember, I wasn’t debating one person, I was debating three," he shared to his 7.6 million followers. "They should fire everybody at ABC Fake News, whose two lightweight 'anchors' have brought disgrace onto the company!"
Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch News, shared Trump's Truth Social post on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he compared the former president to a crying child.
Filipkowski wrote, "He’s literally the kid in Little League still whining the next day in school to his friends that they really won the game because the umpire was unfair."
Another X user commented on the post, writing, "Say what you will about Donald Trump, but he has a sixth sense about which way the political winds are blowing, and right now it’s obvious that he is in full panic mode."
A third person commented, "What a crybaby. If he put only half the energy he does into bitching and complaining, he could have a pretty solid economic plan, but instead, he doesn’t give a s--- about any of us and only himself."
As OK! previously reported, Trump called into Fox News' Fox & Friends and said he "thought he did a great job" during the debate.
He claimed the event was "a rigged deal" and believed ABC should take a "big hit" after what happened that night.
Trump told the Fox panel, "They ought to take away their license for the way they did that."
The former president isn't the only one on the Right to complain about the debate's moderators fact-checking him throughout the live event.
Both conservative radio host Megyn Kelly and the Republican nominee's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, called the debate a "three-on-one" battle, alleging David Muir and Linsey Davis of working in Harris' favor.