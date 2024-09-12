The ex-president took to Truth Social, where he went on a late-night rant on Wednesday, September 11, claiming he won the debate against Vice President Kamala Harris and calling the entire live event "rigged" from the start.

He wrote, "People are just starting to give me credit for having a GREAT DEBATE. The Voters and Voter Polls showed it, but the Fake News Media wasn’t giving the credit that was due."

"Now they are seeing the results with independent Voters, Evangelicals, and more — and saying, WOW! Remember, I wasn’t debating one person, I was debating three," he shared to his 7.6 million followers. "They should fire everybody at ABC Fake News, whose two lightweight 'anchors' have brought disgrace onto the company!"