ABC Scraps Backstreet Boys Holiday Special After Nick Carter Sexual Assault Allegations

Hours after Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter was sued for sexual assault, ABC decided to scrap the boy band’s upcoming holiday special, A Very Backstreet Holiday.

The special, which was originally set to hit airwaves on Wednesday, December 14, will ultimately be replaced with comedy re-runs, it was reported.

The Network’s decision to axe the special comes one day after Shannon “Shay” Ruth, 39, sued Carter for sexual battery, alleging the singer raped her, infecting her with sexually transmitted infection HPV, after a February 2001 Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Wash., when she was just 17 years old.