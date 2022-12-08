Nick Carter Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Minor After 2001 Backstreets Boys Concert: 'He Was Nasty & Threatening'

Singer Nick Carter is still processing the unexpected loss of younger brother Aaron Carter, but he's now been hit with even more bad news. Awoman named Shannon Ruth is suing him for sexual assault, as well as intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, after an incident allegedly occurring more than two decades ago at a Tacoma, Wash., concert.

According to paperwork, Ruth claimed she was just 17 when the pop star, who was 21, invited her into his tour bus after she waited in line for his autograph post-show.