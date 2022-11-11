Nick Carter Skips First Backstreet Boys Interview Since Brother Aaron's Passing 'For Family Reasons'

On Saturday, November 5, Aaron — who had long struggled with substance abuse — was found drowned in the bathtub of his Lancaster, Calif., home at the age of 34. "My heart is broken," Nick said in a statement following his brother's untimely death.

"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," he continued. "I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother."