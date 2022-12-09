Nick Carter's Attorney Breaks Silence On Rape Allegations: 'It's Not Only Legally Meritless But Entirely Untrue'
Nick Carter has strongly denied recent rape accusations that have been brought to light by a then-underage fan, Shannon Ruth.
The Backstreet Boys member's attorney, Michael Holtz, confirmed, “this claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue” in a statement released Thursday, December 8.
“Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time," the 42-year-old singer's attorney continued in regard to the fan's lawsuit against Carter for alleged sexual assault and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress after a 2001 concert.
"No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize,” the message concluded following a press conference held by Ruth earlier on Thursday.
During Ruth's speech, she tearfully opened up about not wanting to be silenced despite her lifelong disabilities.
“Even though I’m autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe that nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me,” the now 39-year-old expressed.
“After he raped me, I remember him calling me a ‘re****ed b**ch’ and grabbing me and leaving bruises on my arm,” Ruth continued of the alleged horrific incident.
"He was nasty and threatening, saying I would go to jail if I told. He also said he would turn people against me because he was Nick Carter and he had the power to wreck my life," the woman's speech revealed, additionally stating, "in the last 21 years I've been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me."
“Just because Nick Carter is a celebrity does not mean that he is excused from his crimes. I am a survivor and always will be," Ruth – who was 17-years-old at the time of the alleged rape – concluded.
In addition to her heartfelt statement, Ruth filed a lawsuit alongside three other unidentified women who also claim they were raped by Carter.