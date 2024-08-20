Shocking Twist: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Could 'Join Forces' With Donald Trump Ahead of 2024 Election, Running Mate Reveals

Shanahan seemed to acknowledge Kennedy Jr. had little chance of winning the upcoming election, as she claimed there were only "two options that we’re looking at" to proceed — neither of which included the 70-year-old becoming the 47th President of the United States.

"One is staying in, forming that new party," RFK Jr.'s running mate explained, noting this choice would "run the risk of" Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz becoming POTUS and VP "because we draw votes from Trump."