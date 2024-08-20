OK Magazine
Shocking Twist: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Could 'Join Forces' With Donald Trump Ahead of 2024 Election, Running Mate Reveals

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a picture of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s options for the 2024 presidential election aren't looking good.

Aug. 20 2024, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Is a Donald Trump endorsement in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s future?

During an appearance on the Tuesday, August 20, episode of the "Impact Theory With Tom Bilyeu" podcast, the 2024 presidential candidate's running mate Nicole Shanahan provided a not-so-positive update on the We The People party's race to the White House.

robert f kennedy jr join forces donald trump presidential election
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for president in the 2024 election under the We The People party.

Shanahan seemed to acknowledge Kennedy Jr. had little chance of winning the upcoming election, as she claimed there were only "two options that we’re looking at" to proceed — neither of which included the 70-year-old becoming the 47th President of the United States.

"One is staying in, forming that new party," RFK Jr.'s running mate explained, noting this choice would "run the risk of" Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz becoming POTUS and VP "because we draw votes from Trump."

robert f kennedy jr join forces donald trump presidential election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is the GOP nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

"We draw, somehow, more votes from Trump," she reiterated, appearing confused as to why some previous supporters of the former Republican president have jumped ship and joined Kennedy Jr.'s campaign.

Shanahan went on to detail her and Kennedy Jr.'s second option, revealing they could potentially "walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump" and then explain to their base "why we’re making this decision."

Either way, the attorney emphasized would not be an "easy decision."

robert f kennedy jr join forces donald trump presidential election
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate suggested he could 'join forces' with Donald Trump.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
It'd likely raise some eyebrows on all sides of the political spectrum if Kennedy Jr. and Trump were to "join forces," as the rivals went head-to-head for months, frequently slamming one another's policies and ideas.

robert f kennedy jr join forces donald trump presidential election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has previously spoken out against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Back in May, Trump took to Truth Social with a lengthy rant attacking Kennedy Jr., calling him "a Democrat plant."

"A radical left liberal who was put in place in order to help crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of the United States, get re-elected," Trump said at the time — prior to Biden dropping out of the race in July. "A lot of people will think that Jr. is a conservative. He's not."

Source: OK!

The Apprentice star continued: "He's more liberal than anybody running on the Democratic side. A vote for Jr. would essentially be a wasted protest vote that could swing either way but would only swing against the Democrats if Republicans knew the true story about him."

Trump's theory about swinging votes did, however, seem to match up with Shanahan's concerns about the upcoming election.

