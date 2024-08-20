Shocking Twist: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Could 'Join Forces' With Donald Trump Ahead of 2024 Election, Running Mate Reveals
Is a Donald Trump endorsement in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s future?
During an appearance on the Tuesday, August 20, episode of the "Impact Theory With Tom Bilyeu" podcast, the 2024 presidential candidate's running mate Nicole Shanahan provided a not-so-positive update on the We The People party's race to the White House.
Shanahan seemed to acknowledge Kennedy Jr. had little chance of winning the upcoming election, as she claimed there were only "two options that we’re looking at" to proceed — neither of which included the 70-year-old becoming the 47th President of the United States.
"One is staying in, forming that new party," RFK Jr.'s running mate explained, noting this choice would "run the risk of" Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz becoming POTUS and VP "because we draw votes from Trump."
"We draw, somehow, more votes from Trump," she reiterated, appearing confused as to why some previous supporters of the former Republican president have jumped ship and joined Kennedy Jr.'s campaign.
Shanahan went on to detail her and Kennedy Jr.'s second option, revealing they could potentially "walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump" and then explain to their base "why we’re making this decision."
Either way, the attorney emphasized would not be an "easy decision."
It'd likely raise some eyebrows on all sides of the political spectrum if Kennedy Jr. and Trump were to "join forces," as the rivals went head-to-head for months, frequently slamming one another's policies and ideas.
Back in May, Trump took to Truth Social with a lengthy rant attacking Kennedy Jr., calling him "a Democrat plant."
"A radical left liberal who was put in place in order to help crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of the United States, get re-elected," Trump said at the time — prior to Biden dropping out of the race in July. "A lot of people will think that Jr. is a conservative. He's not."
The Apprentice star continued: "He's more liberal than anybody running on the Democratic side. A vote for Jr. would essentially be a wasted protest vote that could swing either way but would only swing against the Democrats if Republicans knew the true story about him."
Trump's theory about swinging votes did, however, seem to match up with Shanahan's concerns about the upcoming election.