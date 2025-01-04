BREAKING NEWS Actor Zachery Ty Bryan Allegedly Punched a Woman Multiple Times and Threatened to Kill Her Before Domestic Violence Arrest Source: MEGA Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested on January 1 for domestic violence.

Shocking details have emerged about Zachery Ty Bryan's recent domestic violence arrest. According to the incident report, the Home Improvement actor, 43, allegedly punched a woman multiple times and threatened her life on January 1.

Source: MEGA Zachery Ty Bryan is famous for starring in 'Home Improvement' as Brad Taylor.

When cops arrived on the scene after receiving a call at 7 p.m., the victim told authorities she was hit many times on the left side of her face. Additionally, she claimed he choked her in an attempt to cut off her breathing and said he was going to kill her. The report confirmed police found injuries on the woman consistent with her story.

Though the woman was not identified, police noted that she shares a child with Bryan. As OK! previously reported, the childhood actor was arrested in Myrtle Beach, S.C., booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 2.

Source: MEGA On Thursday, January 2, Zachery Ty Bryan was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just after 2 p.m.

Bryan was charged with second-degree domestic violence and is in jail on a $10,000 bond. The sitcom star's arrest does not come as a shock as he has quite the rap sheet. In 2020, he was taken in for domestic violence and convicted on two counts before being arrested in a similar incident in July 2023.

After his 2023 arrest, Bryan was booked in Lane County Jail with a charge of assault after officers "received a report of a physical dispute" between a man and woman, according to the Eugene Police Department in Oregon. In October 2024, Byran pleaded guilty to the felony assault in the fourth-degree charge and reached a plea deal, which dismissed a second count of felony assault and a two-year prison sentence. Instead, Bryan was sentence to a week in jail and 36 months of supervised probation.

Source: MEGA Bryan was charged with second-degree domestic violence and is in jail on a $10,000 bond.

At the time, KEZI-TV reported six other charges being dropped, including coercion and strangulation. Bryan was told to have "no contact with the victim without the probation officer's approval, treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer, and no alcohol or drugs." In addition to domestic violence and assault arrests, Bryan pleaded guilty for a DUI in May 2020. He was later sentenced to five years of probation. Months later, he was brought in for another DUI.

Source: MEGA Bryan has also been arrested for two DUIs.

Bryan also faced legal woes in 2023, because his production company, Lost Lane, was ordered to pay $108,940.57 for their lack of response to a lawsuit that accused him of tricking a movie investor by forging a contract from his 2021 film Warning.