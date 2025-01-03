Troubled 'Home Improvement' Star Zachary Ty Bryan Arrested for Domestic Violence in South Carolina

According to jail records, Bryan, 43, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, and was charged with second-degree domestic violence. He is in jail on a $10,000 bond.

He was previously arrested for alleged domestic violence in 2020 and convicted on two counts before being arrested in a similar incident in July 2023.

Following the 2023 arrest, the Eugene Police Department in Oregon said in a statement that Bryan was booked in Lane County Jail with a charge of assault in the fourth degree after officers "received a report of a physical dispute" between a man and woman.