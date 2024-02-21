12 Actors Who Have Played Politicians: Daniel Day-Lewis, Idris Elba and More

Bryan Cranston transforms into former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson in the 2016 Bryan Roach-directed biographical drama film All the Way.

In an interview, the Breaking Bad star reflected on preparing for the role.

"You never knew which LBJ you were going to get when you walked into the Oval Office that day," Cranston said. "You just didn't know. He could be high. He could be low. He could be angry. He could be happy. You know, and you had to just deal with it."